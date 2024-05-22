San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts will miss at least the next two months after being diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder. The club placed Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and in a corresponding move recalled veteran outfielder David Peralta.

Bogaerts suffered the injury while attempting a diving play on a Ronald Acuña Jr. batted ball on Monday. Initial imaging revealed structural damage to the shoulder but subsequent tests indeed showed a fracture.

The 31-year-old Bogaerts this season is slashing .219/.265/.316 with four home runs in 47 games. He's in the second year of an 11-year, $280 million free-agent contract that he signed with San Diego prior to the 2023 season. A long-time shortstop, Bogaerts prior to this season was shifted to second base so that Ha-Seong Kim could be the Padres' primary at short. The recently acquired Luis Arraez figures to get regular duty at second base in Bogaerts absence. To fill Arraez's former spot, manager Mike Shildt will probably platoon and play match-ups at DH.

The Padres enter Wednesday night's game against the Reds with a record of 25-26 and in second place behind the Dodgers in the National League West. Despite the sub-.500 record, Shildt's team is narrowly in possession of the third and final wild-card spot in the NL.