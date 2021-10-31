The Atlanta Braves are one win away from winning the 2021 World Series. The Braves hold a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 4 on Saturday night in comeback fashion. Atlanta has won two consecutive games at home and can close out the World Series at Truist Park in Sunday night's Game 5. The Braves can win their first World Series title since 1995, while the Astros will try to force a Game 6 and get the series back to Houston.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they went back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advanced directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET) TV Tues., Oct. 26 World Series Game 1 Astros vs. Braves ATL 6, HOU 2 Fox Weds., Oct. 27 World Series Game 2 Astros vs. Braves HOU 7, ATL 2 Fox Fri., Oct. 29 World Series Game 3 Braves vs. Astros ATL 2, HOU 0 Fox Sat., Oct. 30 World Series Game 4 Braves vs. Astros ATL 3, HOU 2 Fox Sun., Oct. 31 World Series Game 5 Braves vs. Astros 8:15 p.m. Fox Tues., Nov. 2 World Series Game 6 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox Weds., Nov. 3 World Series Game 7 (if nec.) Astros vs. Braves 8:09 p.m. Fox

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

2021 World Series gear now available

The Braves and Astros are battling in the 2021 World Series. Show your love for your favorite team by shopping the all-new 2021 World Series gear, including Braves and Astros commemorative hats, shirts, hoodies, and more. Shop here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.