A New York Mets fan was removed from his seat at Citi Field during Tuesday's $1 hot dog night after a bizarre scene where surrounding fans began throwing extra hot dogs at him in the ninth inning. The fan, a welder from Westchester County, had to be moved from his seat by security in order to get the other fans to stop showering him with spare hot dogs.

While fans at Citi Field are limited to four hot dogs per customer by the letter of the promo, the fan in question had apparently gone all out for the night, wearing a hot dog hat and a handwritten shirt that read "Bad day to be a Glizzy" and featured a running tab of hot dogs to beers consumed. The fan reveled in the hot dogs thrown his way, standing up and waving to the others to keep throwing hot dogs his way, before he was escorted from his seat to restore order.

The fan was none the worse for his adventure, and later told another fan the tale on the train back from the game.

A good time was seemingly had by all, and the product on the field certainly helped: The Mets won 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs, improving to a winning record on the season at 15-14 entering another game against the Cubs on Wednesday night.