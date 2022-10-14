Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason rolls on Friday with a jam-packed, three-game schedule. The Guardians tied their ALDS matchup with the Yankees with an extra-inning win in Game 2 to start the day, and the Phillies followed it up with a comfortable win over the Braves to retake the lead in their NLDS matchup. Friday finishes up with Game 3 for Padres-Dodgers, a series tied 1-1.
The Astros took a 2-0 series lead in the other ALDS matchup over the Seattle Mariners. The M's will try to bounce back Saturday in Game 3 in their first home playoff game in 21 years.
This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Four teams -- the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the best-of-three Wild Card Series over the weekend.
The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule.
Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:
- The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
- There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
- The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.
Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Do note game times on Sunday, Oct. 9 are subject to change.
League Division Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|PHI 7, ATL 6
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 8, SEA 7
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 4, CLE 1
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|LAD 5, SD 3
|FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|ATL 3, PHI 0
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 4, SEA 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|CLE 4, NYY 2 (10)
TBS
Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI 9, ATL 1
FS1
Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
|8:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves
|2:07 p.m. ET
FS1
Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros
|4:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers
|9:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Mariners vs. Astros (if nec.)
|3:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)
|4:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees (if nec.)
|7:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)
|9:07 p.m. ET
FS1
Monday, Oct. 17
Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)
|5:07 p.m. ET
TNT
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS, Game 1
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS, Game 2
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS, Game 4
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 4
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
TBS
World Series (best-of-seven)
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox
Wild Card Series (completed)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN