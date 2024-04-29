In recent years, many Major League Baseball teams have utilized props to celebrate home runs. During the 2024 season, the Minnesota Twins are using something quite different to celebrate their long balls.

When the Twins launch a ball over the fence, the team celebrates by tossing a packaged sausage at whatever batter hit the home run.

"It's a summer tangy sausage, is what it is. I actually looked at the package yesterday," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "It's bringing us a lot of hits and runs and stuff, so I'm all for it. For anyone that hasn't been following, it's a substantial packaged sausage that [Ryan] Jeffers has been carrying around in his bag and throwing at people when we score runs and hit homers. I'm all for it."

Baldelli didn't explain why the peculiar home run celebration became the team's new home run tradition, but confirmed that it does exist.

The sausage has seemingly brought the Twins success as they've been hitting the ball well of late. Minnesota is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and has swept the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels in back-to-back series.

The Twins have scored a mind-boggling 27 runs over their last two games, including 16 runs in a 16-5 win against the Angels on Saturday. While the Twins got off to a 7-13 mark to begin the season, their current seven-game winning streak has brought them up to 14-13.

Clearly there's some kind of magic when it comes to the new sausage celebration.