The New York Yankees go for the three-game sweep when they battle the Minnesota Twins in a key American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. New York secured a 4-0 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. The Yankees (29-15), who lead the AL East, have won three in a row and four of five. The Twins (24-18), second in the AL Central, have lost three of four.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Twins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Twins vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024 MLB season on a profitable 115-91 run on top-rated MLB picks dating back to last season, and it has excelled on top-rated run-line picks during that span, going 20-8 (+708). Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Twins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Twins vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Twins money line: New York +102, Minnesota -121

Yankees vs. Twins over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Twins run line: New York +1.5 (-207)

NYY: The Yankees are 9-2 in their past 11 games

MIN: The Twins are 15-5 in their last 20 games

Yankees vs. Twins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Clarke Schmidt (4-1, 2.95 ERA) to the mound. Schmidt has won his last two decisions, including a 2-0 win at Tampa Bay on Friday. In that game, he pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and two walks, while striking out six. Last season, he appeared in 33 games, including 32 starts, going 9-9 with a 4.64 ERA. In 159 innings, he allowed 82 earned runs with 46 walks and 149 strikeouts.

Outfielder Aaron Judge has been red hot of late. In Wednesday's win over the Twins, he reached base five times and was 4-for-4 with three doubles, one home run, two RBI and two runs scored. He is 5-for-8 in the series. For the season, he is batting .255 with 13 doubles, 11 homers, 29 RBI and 24 runs scored. In 35 career games against Minnesota, he is hitting .311 with 12 doubles, 10 homers and 28 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Twins

Right-hander Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.21 ERA) will start for Minnesota. He is coming off a 3-2 win at Toronto on Friday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run with zero walks and seven strikeouts. He has won two of his last three decisions. Ryan has faced the Yankees three times in his career, going 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA. In 18 innings pitched, he has allowed 13 hits, six earned runs and four walks, while striking out 20.

Right fielder Max Kepler has hits in 15 of the last 16 games and had one of Minnesota's four hits on Wednesday. He is coming off a solid series at Toronto, where he was 4-for-10 with two doubles and three RBI. For the season, Kepler is batting .318 with three homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored. In 32 career games against the Yankees, he has nine doubles, four homers and 12 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Twins vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Yankees vs. Twins on Thursday, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's 115-91 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.