Major League Baseball intends to correct the uniform flaws that have dominated headlines dating back to their spring reveal, according to an MLB Players Association memo obtained by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Those issues include returning to larger lettering on uniform backs; making sure that the uniform colors match and aren't as prone to showing sweat; and fixing the pants.

MLB plans to have those corrections in place by the start of the 2025 season, at latest. Notably, MLBPA places the blame on Nike.

"This has been entirely a Nike issue," the memo read, per ESPN. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated."

Nike was reportedly testing potential fixes to the uniform as early as the first week of the season.

Players and fans alike have panned the uniform changes, which were implemented by Nike and Fanatics. In addition to having a worse aesthetic quality, several teams have had to delay wearing their City Connect uniforms on account of not getting their shipments in on time.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo added new fuel to the fire on Sunday, telling Newsday that the team has been unable to wear their black and blue uniforms because they don't have the correct pants. "There's a serious problem when a $13 billion industry is having a tough time getting pants from a worldwide industry that is supposed to be at the forefront of apparel and whatnot," he said

MLBPA head Tony Clark delivered the most memorable line on the matter. Back in the spring, after visiting several camps and speaking with clubhouses full of players, he said: "Universal concern is the pant."

Our Kate Feldman spoke to several fashion experts earlier this spring to get their analysis on what went wrong and how Nike and Fanatics can do better.