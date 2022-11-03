brandon-marsh-getty-1.png
Major League Baseball has reached the World Series in the 2022 playoffs. MLB's postseason started with 12 teams more than weeks ago, and now we're down to the final two: the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Fall Classic is tied, 2-2, after a historic Astros win on Wednesday night. The Astros used four pitchers to combine for just the second no-hitter in World Series history (and only the third in MLB postseason history) in a 5-0 Game 4 win. Game 5 is on Thursday in Philadelphia as the Phillies try to rebound.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Ten teams -- the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the first three rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

2022 World Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV channel

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

HOU 5, PHI 2

Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

PHI 7, HOU 0

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

HOU 5, PHI 0

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 5: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 6: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6

Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox