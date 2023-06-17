The 2023 College World Series got off to a thrilling start on Friday when Oral Roberts upset TCU 6-5, while Florida beat Virginia by the same score in the later game. The Saturday CWS schedule begins at 2 p.m. ET when No. 1 Wake Forest plays No. 8 Stanford. SEC foes collide in the night game as No. 5 LSU and Tennessee meet up at 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Wake Forest as the -280 (risk $280 to win $100) favorite, while LSU is -230. Before making any college baseball picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 College Baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. Currently this postseason, he has gone 10-5 in Regionals, 8-5 in Super Regionals and 1-1 in the College World Series for a combined total of 19-11 in picks for a 63.3% winning clip. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

Now Bell has looked at the College World Series lines for Saturday and revealed a pair of best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top College World Series picks today

One of Bell's CWS picks for Saturday: He's taking the Over 11.5 in the Wake Forest vs. Stanford matchup at 2 p.m. ET.

Bell notes that Wake Forest seems to be "immune to low scoring" right now. The Demon Deacons scored a whopping 22 runs against Alabama in Game 2 of their Super Regional matchup. They also scored at least 12 runs in all three Regional games. So while the Wake Forest offense has a chance to handle this number all by itself, Bell also believes Stanford has the bats to help clear the total as well.

"Stanford is certainly no slouch," he told SportsLine. "The Cardinal consistently sees leadoff hitters getting on base inning after inning and that eventually wears opposing pitchers thin, so we'll see action on both sides. Humidity levels will be significantly higher on Saturday compared to Friday, which will help the ball travel further and make home runs more attainable" See who else to back here.

How to make College World Series picks for Saturday

Bell has also locked in a strong play for the big Tennessee vs. LSU matchup. You can see what it is, plus get Bell's CWS picks for the rest of the postseason, at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Saturday's CWS action? Visit SportsLine now to see college baseball picks from the expert who is on an 19-11 roll, and find out.