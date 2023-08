The 2023 Little League World Series wraps up Sunday with the championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The title game features the United States champion from El Segundo, California against the international champion from Willemstad, Curaçao. California defeated Texas on Saturday for the U.S. title, while the Caribbean team beat Chinese Taipei.

This year, 20 teams were in the competition with 10 of them coming from the United States along with 10 more international squads. This is the second year of the expanded field, so more teams got to compete on the biggest stage in Little League baseball.

Last year, Hawaii's Honolulu Little League team won the World Series while representing the West Region. They defeated the Caribbean Region, 13-3, in a lopsided championship game. The 2022 Little League World Series was the fourth tournament in a row in which an American team took home the title. The last time an international team won the event was 2017, when Japan took down the Southwest Region. The United States leads the way with 38 Little League World Series titles while Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) are second and third all-time, respectively.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023 Little League World Series, including the schedule, scores, teams and how to watch Sunday's championship game.

Little League World Series championship info

Time : 3 p.m. ET | Date : Sunday, Aug. 27

: 3 p.m. ET | : Sunday, Aug. 27 Matchup : El Segundo, California (West Region) vs. Willemstad, Curaçao (Caribbean Region)

: El Segundo, California (West Region) vs. Willemstad, Curaçao (Caribbean Region) TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

2023 Little League World Series scores

Sunday, Aug. 27

Consolation Game: Southwest vs. Asia-Pacific | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Southwest vs. Asia-Pacific | 11 a.m. | ESPN World Series Championship: Caribbean vs. West | 3 p.m. | ABC

Saturday, Aug. 26

Final: Caribbean 2, Asia-Pacific 0

Caribbean 2, Asia-Pacific 0 Final: West 6, Southwest 1

Thursday, Aug. 24

Final: Caribbean 4, Mexico 2

Caribbean 4, Mexico 2 Final: West 2, Northwest 1

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Final: Asia-Pacific 9, Caribbean 1

Asia-Pacific 9, Caribbean 1 Final: Southwest 1, Northwest 0

Southwest 1, Northwest 0 Final: Mexico 2, Japan 0,

Mexico 2, Japan 0, Final: West 5, Southeast 3

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Final: Mexico 3, Latin America 1

Mexico 3, Latin America 1 Final: Southeast 2, Mountain 1

Southeast 2, Mountain 1 Final: Japan 5, Panama 4

Japan 5, Panama 4 Final: West 9, Metro 3

Monday, Aug. 21

Final: Caribbean 2, Latin America 1

Caribbean 2, Latin America 1 Final: Northwest 6, Southeast 2

Northwest 6, Southeast 2 Final: Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0

Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0 Final: Southwest 3, West 1

Sunday, Aug. 20

Final: Panama 3, Cuba 2

Panama 3, Cuba 2 Final: Metro 7, Mid-Atlantic 2

Metro 7, Mid-Atlantic 2 Final: Mexico 10, Canada 1

Mexico 10, Canada 1 Final: Mountain 7, Midwest 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Final: Cuba 11, Australia 1

Cuba 11, Australia 1 Final: Mid-Atlantic 5, New England 3

Mid-Atlantic 5, New England 3 Final: Canada 3, Europe-Africa 0

Canada 3, Europe-Africa 0 Final: Mountain 13, Great Lakes 2

Friday, Aug. 18

Final: Latin America 4, Panama 3

Latin America 4, Panama 3 Final: Southeast 8, Metro 1

Southeast 8, Metro 1 Final: Japan 6, Mexico 1

Japan 6, Mexico 1 Final: Southwest 6, Midwest 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Final: Caribbean 2, Australia 1

Caribbean 2, Australia 1 Final: Northwest 1, New England 0

Northwest 1, New England 0 Final: Asia-Pacific 6, Canada 0

Asia-Pacific 6, Canada 0 Final: West 4, Great Lakes 3

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Final: Panama 4, Europe-Africa 0

Panama 4, Europe-Africa 0 Final: Metro 3, Mountain 1

Metro 3, Mountain 1 Final: Japan 1, Cuba 0

Japan 1, Cuba 0 Final: Southwest 2, Mid-Atlantic 1

Little League World Series teams

United States

Great Lakes: New Albany Little League; New Albany, Ohio

New Albany Little League; New Albany, Ohio Metro Region: Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island Mid-Atlantic Region: Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania

Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania Midwest Region: Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota Mountain Region: Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada

Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada New England Region: Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine

Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine Northwest Region: Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington

Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington Southeast Region: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest Region: Needville Little League; Needville, Texas

Needville Little League; Needville, Texas West Region: El Segundo Little League; El Segundo, California

International

Asia-Pacific Region: Kuei-Shan Little League; Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

Australia Region: Hills Little League; Sydney, Australia

Canada Region: North Regina Little League; Regina, Saskatchewan

Caribbean Region: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curaçao

Cuba Region: Bayamo Little League; Bayamo, Cuba

Europe-Africa Region: South Czech Republic Little League; Brno, Czech Republic

Japan Region: Musashi Fuchu Little League; Tokyo, Japan

Latin America Region: San Francisco Little League; Maracaibo, Venezuela

Mexico Region: Municipal de Tijuana Little League; Tijuana, Mexico

Panama Region: Activo 20-30 Little League; Santiago de Veraguas, Panama