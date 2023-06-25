OMAHA, Neb. -- Game 1 of the Men's College World Series final was a punch-and-counterpunch, extra-innings affair between LSU and Florida on Saturday, and it was LSU who wound up landing the final blow. All it took for the Tigers was a pair of clutch homers, a history-making pitching performance and a game-saving catch. With the 4-3 win over the Gators in 11 innings, LSU needs only one more win to take the best-of-three MCWS final and lay claim to the national championship for the seventh time in program history.

In Game 1 before a crowd of more than 25,000 in Omaha, LSU took an early 2-0 lead. Florida, though, methodically chipped away and took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on BT Riopelle's home run. That tally stood until the eighth, when Tiger slugger Tommy White once again found a opportunity for a clutch blast and made the most of it. Two days after sending the Tigers to the Men's College World Series final with a walk-off home run against Wake Forest, "Tommy Tanks" authored a game-tying, 0-2 home run – his 24th blast of the season – with LSU just five outs from defeat.

In the bottom of the frame, LSU starter Ty Floyd made MCWS history with his 17th strikeout of the contest. His 17 strikeouts – many of which came on well placed mid-90s fastballs high in the zone – ties the nine-inning record for a MCWS game. He now shares the mark with Arizona State's Ed Bane in 1972. Across eight innings and 122 pitches of work, Floyd allowed three runs on five hits and one walk.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Florida put runners on first and second with one out. Then star center fielder and premium draft prospect Wyatt Langford scalded a drive to deep left that off the bat looked like it would be a walk-off hit of some kind. Unfortunately for Langford and the Gators, Josh Pearson and his glove were on the case:

That's a game-saving snare in every sense of the term.

In the top of the 11th, DH Cade Beloso, who had been intentionally walked earlier in the game, led off the frame with his 16th home run of the season to give LSU a 4-3 lead:

In the home half, junior lefty Riley Cooper pitched his third scoreless inning of relief on the night and picked up the win. The results of Game 1 leave both teams with records of 53-16 for the year.

Game 2, an elimination game for Florida and a possible clincher for LSU, is scheduled for Sunday with first pitch a little after 3:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. local time.