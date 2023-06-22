Phase 1 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game fan voting wrapped up Thursday morning and on Thursday evening, the two finalists for the starting spots in the Midsummer Classic at each position in each league were announced. Phase 2 of the voting to select the All-Star Game starters at each position begins Monday, June 26, and runs through Thursday, June 29. Here's the full ballot.

Phase 2 of the voting sees the vote totals from Phase 1 wiped clean. Fans will now choose one starter at each position in each league based on head-to-head matchups (with the exception of the outfield, where the top three vote-getters of the six finalists will be named starters).

As part of this year's voting process, the leading vote-getter in each league in Phase 1 gets to skip Phase 2 and is given an All-Star Game starting spot automatically. Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. led all players with 3,082,600 votes and was voted in as a starter for the fourth straight All-Star Game. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani led American Leaguers with 2,646,307 votes. This will be Ohtani's third straight All-Star Game start at DH. He also started the 2021 game on the mound.

Here are the fan-selected finalists at each position:

Catcher

AL: Adley Rutschman (Orioles), Jonah Heim (Rangers)

Adley Rutschman (Orioles), Jonah Heim (Rangers) NL: Sean Murphy (Braves), Will Smith (Dodgers)

First base

AL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Yandy Díaz (Rays)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Yandy Díaz (Rays) NL: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Matt Olson (Braves)

Second base

AL: Marcus Semien (Rangers), Whit Merrifield (Blue Jays)

Marcus Semien (Rangers), Whit Merrifield (Blue Jays) NL: Luis Arraez (Marlins), Ozzie Albies (Braves)

Shortstop

AL: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Corey Seager (Rangers)

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Corey Seager (Rangers) NL: Orlando Arcia (Braves), Francisco Lindor (Mets)

Third Base

AL: Josh Jung (Rangers), Matt Chapman (Blue Jays)

Josh Jung (Rangers), Matt Chapman (Blue Jays) NL: Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Austin Riley (Braves)

Outfield

AL: Aaron Judge (Yankees), Mike Trout (Angels), Randy Arozarena (Rays), Yordan Alvarez (Astros), Kevin Kiermaier (Blue Jays), and Adolis García (Rangers)

Aaron Judge (Yankees), Mike Trout (Angels), Randy Arozarena (Rays), Yordan Alvarez (Astros), Kevin Kiermaier (Blue Jays), and Adolis García (Rangers) NL: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Corbin Carroll (D-Backs), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-Backs), Michael Harris II (Braves) (Acuña also advances)

Designated Hitter

AL: (Ohtani advances)

(Ohtani advances) NL: J.D. Martinez (Dodgers), Bryce Harper (Phillies)

As a reminder, fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers. Those are selected by the two managers, Dusty Baker (Astros) and Rob Thomson (Phillies). The All-Star Game rosters are selected through fan and player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in the gaps as necessary. Managers no longer select All-Star players.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The All-Star Game starters will be announced Thursday, June 29. The full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 2.