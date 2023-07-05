The 2023 MLB Draft is set to kick off Sunday, July 9 in Seattle as part of the league's All-Star Game festivities. The 20-round draft features plenty of big-name prospects -- including two standouts from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers -- and will take place over the course of three days. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after winning the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery.

Who will the Buccos select? We'll find out Sunday night. Until then we have everything you need to know about the draft in the lead-up to the event, including the schedule, times for each round, draft order and the players to know.

When and where is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft starts Sunday night with Rounds 1 and 2 in Seattle. Round 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET. The draft is being held at Lumen Field (home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks), next door to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Rounds 3-10 will be held on Monday, July 10. The draft concludes Tuesday, July 11 with Rounds 11-20. Draft action on Monday and Tuesday is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2023 MLB Draft?

Here are the TV channel and live streaming options for the draft.

Sunday (Rounds 1 and 2) -- TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

-- TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free) Monday (Rounds 3-10) -- Live stream: MLB.com

-- Live stream: MLB.com Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) -- Live stream: MLB.com

What's the 2023 MLB Draft order?

Below is the order for the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pirates have the No. 1 pick because they won the Draft Lottery during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

Both the Dodgers and Mets had their first pick pushed back 10 spots for clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds. The Mets' first pick is No. 32; the Dodgers' first pick is No. 36. The Mariners also got an extra pick (No. 29) as a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick. Julio Rodríguez, a top-100 prospect, was on the M's Opening Day roster in 2022 and then won AL Rookie of the Year honors.

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros

Who are the top prospects in this draft?

Some of this class' most touted players have been on the national stage in recent weeks. Dylan Crews, ranked by CBS Sports as the best player in the class, helped lead LSU to a national title alongside pitcher Paul Skenes, the No. 5 player on the list. In the College World Series championship, LSU defeated Florida, which was led by outfielder Wyatt Langford, the No. 2 prospect in the group.

Below are the top 10 players in the class, per CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson (you can view his top 30 here).

Dylan Crews, OF, LSU Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC)

Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN)

Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL)

Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

Enrique Bradfield, CF, Vanderbilt

Chase Davis, OF, Arizona



Who's my favorite team going to take?

Well we won't actually know until draft night. But CBS Sports' Mike Axisa has a good guess. Here's his latest mock draft, which has the Nats taking Skenes at No. 2.