The 2023 MLB Draft is in the books after 300 picks were made Tuesday in Rounds 11-20. For the entire 2023 MLB Draft, CBS Sports tracked every selection by every team in every round. Yes, all 614 picks. That includes analysis of every first-round selection from Sunday night.
History was made at the top of the 2023 Draft. LSU's Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, to the Pirates and Nationals, becoming the first teammates to ever be taken with the first two picks. The three-day, 20-round selection process, held in Seattle to coincide with the MLB All-Star break, had Rounds 3-10 on Monday.
So, just who did your favorite team pick? And where, exactly, did that intriguing prospect land? You can find the full list of selections below, as well as analysis of every first-round choice.
First-round picks, analysis
|1
|Paul Skenes, P, LSU: Skenes is an imposing figure with upper-90s velocity and a strikeout rate near 48% against SEC hitters. Those within the industry are convinced that ball-tracking data has improved their ability to evaluate pitches. Those advancements have made Skenes a divisive figure, with scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports expressing reservations about his fastball shape. The short version is that his four-seamer features minimal separation between its induced vertical break and its horizontal break, putting it in the "dead zone." The fear is Skenes' four-seamer will play down as a result, causing him to underperform draft night expectations. Consider Nathan Eovaldi, another big-armed righty with minimal separation; prior to this year, opponents had hit .300 or better against his fastball in three consecutive seasons. Skenes' velocity may mitigate some of the effect, and it's possible his employer will help him find a better shape, or will have him shift to his sinker (his current one features more run than Dustin May's).
|2
|Dylan Crews, OF, LSU: Crews spent the spring reinforcing pitchers' mortality in other ways by slashing .405/.545/.685 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. He hits the ball hard and often, as you would expect, and he commands the strike zone. Some evaluators believe he could develop 70-grade hit and power tools, a (likely overzealous) projection that would make him an elite batter. He should begin his professional career in center field, too, even if he moves to a corner before reaching the majors. A veteran scout told CBS Sports in the spring that Crews was the most obvious top pick since Bryce Harper in 2010. Nothing has happened since to change that outlook.
|3
|Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN): One scout compared Clark, a Vanderbilt commit, favorably with Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of the 25 best prospects in the minors. Some evaluators have dinged him because of the lackluster competition he faced in Indiana. That belief, in turn, has created the perception that the error bars are markedly wider on his offensive projections than they are with the other top outfielders. It's a fair consideration, but keep in mind that certainty is for the funeral director and the taxman, not the baseball scout. That means Clark is still likely to come off the board within the top five.
|4
|Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida: Langford is coming off a phenomenal season that saw him hit .350/.484/.720 with one fewer walk than strikeout against SEC competition. He projects to have plus or better hit and power tools despite an unorthodox swing that features minimal hand load and him striding into the bucket. He pairs those traits with an oft-praised approach and sneakily above-average footspeed (though he stole only 13 bases during his collegiate career). During the preseason, a veteran evaluator gave him a coin flip's chance of sticking in center field for the long haul. It's at least worth starting him there and seeing if he can handle it. Langford is going to be a highly positive value pick wherever he's selected.
|5
|Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC): Jenkins, a North Carolina commit, is the least famous of the top four outfielders in this class. Luckily for him, fame isn't considered one of the five tools -- and his game contains most of what is. His pretty left-handed swing showed no residual effects from the broken hamate bone he suffered last summer, allowing scouts to project him as a potential middle-of-the-order hitter. He has a good feel for contact and the strike zone alike, and his sturdy 6-foot-3 frame should enable him to add muscle and potentially push his raw power up to a 70-grade projection. Jenkins is all but certain to move to a corner, likely right field, where his strong arm can keep baserunners honest. In other words, him ranking third among outfielders speaks more to the unusual top-end depth at the position in this class than to any real deficiency on his part.
|6
|Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon: Wilson, a surefire shortstop, boasts big-league bloodlines (his father Jack was a 12-year vet) and an unrivaled ability to put the bat on the ball. He was the toughest NCAA hitter to strike out this season, punching out in just 2.4% of his plate appearances. The catch is that he doesn't impact the ball. Wilson has consistently produced poor exit velocities, due in part to a noisy, unsynced swing that has him load his hands before he strides. You wouldn't draft a pitcher in the top 10 who struggled to clear 85 mph with regularity, and so it's fair to think there should be a threshold in place for hitters, too. Wilson doesn't even come close, leading us to conclude that his general low-risk profile (a contact-heavy shortstop) belies his actual downside. There've been murmurs circulating in the industry connecting him to the Athletics at No. 6. On a related note: the A's have shown a willingness to disregard poor exit velocity numbers on the pro-scouting side (see Ruiz, Esteury).
|7
|Rhett Lowder, P, Wake Forest: Wake Forest has its own pitching laboratory and biomechanics staff, making it arguably the best program in the country at developing arms. Sure enough, they've produced two (and soon to be three) top-30 hurlers since 2020. Lowder, for his part, ought to become the highest Demon Deacon pitcher selected since Kyle Sleeth went No. 3 overall in 2003. He's a polished right-hander with a quality four-pitch mix, including a pair of low-to-mid-90s fastballs and a good changeup. Lowder has plus control and this season he generated more than 50% grounders for the first time in his collegiate career. He might not have the loftiest ceiling -- in part because he's already optimized his game at Wake Forest -- but he should go in the top half of round one and move quickly from there.
|8
| Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton HS (TX): It's been more than 20 years since a prep catcher selected in the first round stuck back there and produced 10 or more Wins Above Replacement. That poor track record is acknowledged across the industry but, be it because of the gambler's fallacy or ice-cold American hubris, teams still chase the ghost of Joe Mauer each summer. Mitchell, a legitimate two-way prospect, seems likely to benefit. He has a top-notch arm (as you'd expect) and the chance to post above-average power numbers from the left side as he matures. Mitchell is committed to LSU these days, but he can safely ignore the SEC's RSVP.
|9
|Chase Dollander, P, Tennessee: Marcel Proust wrote that sorrow develops the powers of the spirit. Dollander should be leveled-up, then, following a tough spring that saw him drop from the unanimous top pitcher in the class to perhaps as low as third or fourth, depending on the judge. Dollander threw one fewer inning this season than he did last, yet he allowed six more home runs and 14 more walks as he battled his command all spring. He also employed an altered slider compared to the one scouts were fond of the previous year, with the new slider featured about half as much sweep, as well as additional backspin. Through it all, Dollander (and his strengthened spirit) remains an interesting enough pitching prospect with a high enough ceiling to warrant top-10 pick.
|10
|Noble Meyer, P, Jesuit HS (OR): Meyer is the best prep pitcher in the class, but it comes at a time when teams are wary of selecting high-school righties in the early stages of the draft (on account of their unkind attrition rates). He checks all of the boxes. He has a tall, projectable frame and a delivery that looks effortless, especially given the fact that his arm action is longer than that sentence from Ducks, Newburyport. Meyer's fastball has been clocked into the upper 90s and he has a pair of promising breaking balls, including a sweeping slider.
|11
|Nolan Schanuel, 1B, Florida Atlantic University: He's coming off a Bondsian season that saw him hit .444/.612/.864 with 19 home runs and 57 more walks than strikeouts. What a hoot. Schanuel doesn't have the kind of top-end strength you'd expect from a collegiate first baseman ranked this highly. What he does have is an excellent feel for the zone and contact alike, the combination of which allows him to routinely hit the ball hard. We suspect that he'll appeal more to model-based draft rooms for a few reasons: his quality of competition; his unusual batting stance (he starts with his hands well above his head); and his lack of positional value.
|12
| Tommy Troy, INF, Stanford: Troy is a compact athlete who bounced around the infield during his time at Stanford, manning third this year after having previously seen most of his action at second base and shortstop. Offensively, Troy showed a lot of growth this spring, posting career-best walk and strikeout rates as well as swiping 17 bags after taking just eight in his first two seasons combined.
|13
| Matt Shaw, INF, Maryland: Shaw is one of several collegiate infielders likely to come off the board in the teens. He's a well-rounded player who walked more than he struck out this season while also setting new career-highs in home runs and stolen bases. The determinant on when he goes will be his expected position. A few scouts have expressed to CBS Sports the belief that he should at least begin his career at shortstop, but there's a camp who believes his arm is too light for the left side. Even if Shaw ends up at second base, his collection of average or better offensive tools should make him appealing.
|14
| Kyle Teel, C, Virginia: A collegiate backstop has been selected in the first half of round one in each of the past five drafts. Teel, the ACC's Player of the Year, extends that streak to six. He's a high-quality athlete who saw action in the outfield earlier in his collegiate career. His future is very much behind the plate, where he wields a strong arm with an understanding of how to manipulate his body to best present pitches. Offensively, Teel recovered from a rough cameo in last summer's Cape Cod League, solidifying himself as the best catcher in the class by hitting .366 with a 14.4% strikeout rate in conference play.
|15
| Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss: Gonzalez entered the spring with an opportunity to kick and push his way into the top five. Instead, he'll have to settle for going later in Round 1. Gonzalez is an established quantity, having faced high-level competition the last few years with Team USA and within the SEC. He should remain at shortstop, and he has the potential to boast an average or better stick despite an unusual swing. Not only did he walk more than he struck out in each of the past two seasons, he has above-average raw strength from the left side (though it tends to play more to the gaps than it does over the fence). Gonzalez's upside pales in comparison to the positions players ranked ahead of him, but he has a chance to be a solid player.
|16
| Bryce Eldridge, two-way player, Madison HS (VA): Eldridge, a talented two-way player, has been clocked into the mid-90s with his fastball, and has shown a feel for both secondary pitches and the zone. Nevertheless, teams seem to prefer him at the cold corner, where his 6-foot-7 frame makes for a comfy target. Eldridge generates plus power thanks to his natural strength and the loft in his swing. Batters this tall are often scrutinized for exploitable swings, particularly against velocity; he keeps the barrel tight to his body throughout the operation, though, limiting excess length.
|17
| Enrique Bradfield, CF, Vanderbilt: Bradfield is an elite ballhawk in center field who ought to compete for a Gold Glove Award in due time. He's also a top-notch baserunner who could steal more than an AI generator (he swiped 130 bases at a 91% success rate for his collegiate career). At the plate, he has a disciplined approach and a good feel for contact that allowed him to bat .296 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. While he's never going to be a power hitter, his average and top-end exit velocities were more impressive than, say, Jacob Wilson's. Still, Bradfield was the most polarizing position player in the class among the scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports.
|18
| Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest: Wilken had a phenomenal season overall, homering 31 times and cutting his strikeout rate from 24.2% to 16.7%. Some evaluators who spoke to CBS Sports still expressed reservations about his performance within conference play -- a proxy for how players in the power conferences fared against pro-caliber competition.
|19
| Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU: Back in the preseason, Taylor was considered to be one of the safest second-tier collegiate hitters in the class. So much for that. His stock dropped throughout the year, as he struck out a career-worst 17.7% of the time and he hit fewer line drives than usual. To Taylor's credit, he did launch a personal-best 22 home runs, nearly doubling his collegiate total. One can only presume that his new emphasis on slugging explains his increased strikeouts and shift away from line drives. (Perhaps that's an encouraging thought for an organization that would want to persuade him to go back to his old approach?) Scouts have expressed reservations about his defense and athleticism in the past, suggesting that he needs to hit to hold value.
|20
| Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL): This class is often presented as being five players deep. Nimmala, a Florida State commit, is the best candidate to render that framing incorrect. He won't celebrate his 18th birthday until October ("Wedding Crashers" had been in theaters for months by the time he was born), making him the youngest of our top 10 prospects. His game is full of promise, beginning with the smooth actions and above-average arm strength that should keep him at short for the long term. At the plate, Nimmala makes loud contact with a simple swing. His lean frame suggests he should be able to pack on muscle in the coming years, at which point he could earn a plus power projection.
|21
| Chase Davis, OF, Arizona: We didn't rank Davis among our top players in the spring on account of his woeful in-zone contact rate -- you have to be able to hit strikes to make it in the pros. He clearly recognized that flaw in his game and worked to level up. He succeeded, greatly improving his in-zone contact rate and reducing his overall strikeout rate from 22.8% to 14.8%. The rest of Davis' game required no tinkering. He has good strength (stemming from a swing that has and will continue to earn him comparisons to Carlos González) and a firm command over the strike zone. He's also athletic enough to profile as an above-average defender in right.
|22
| Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn HS (OH): Emerson is a lefty hitter who could end up featuring above-average grades in both hit and power. That's an attractive proposition in general, and especially when it's attached to an infielder. Where, precisely, Emerson ends up on the dirt is to be determined, and teams' opinions on the matter will ultimately decide how highly he's selected. He doesn't have loud arm strength or foot speed, but his hands work well and he figures to at least start his career at shortstop.
|23
| Ralphy Velasquez, 1B/C, Huntington Beach HS (CA): Velasquez has an excellent feel for the strike zone and well-above-average raw power generated by a mature swing. He also has a commitment to Arizona State University he's highly unlikely to honor.
|24
| Hurston Waldrep, P, Florida: Waldrep, whose name belongs in a Pynchon novel, didn't make as smooth of a transition to the SEC as Skenes did, but he remains a tantalizing prospect with compelling raw traits. Waldrep continued to show off swing-and-miss stuff, including a fastball that has been clocked into the upper-90s and an elite splitter. He posted a 30% strikeout rate and a 56% ground ball rate during conference play to prove that everyone is equal in the eyes of the rocket, though his walk rate swelled to an unimaginable 14.3% against SEC foes. (No qualified MLB starter this season has walked more than 13.2%.) Waldrep has to manipulate his spine to achieve his over-the-top arm slot, and it's possible he never boasts even average command as a result.
|25
| Dillon Head, CF, Homewood-Flossmoor HS (IL): Head might be the fastest player in the draft, having posted a better 60-yard dash time than Enrique Bradfield Jr. did at the same stage in his development. He leverages that speed, plus his above-average arm strength, into high-quality center-field defense. While evaluators can feel confident in that aspect of his game, he offers a wider range of potential offensive outcomes. Head has good bat speed and he's added strength, but he hasn't faced top-flight competition in Illinois and he often loads beyond his back foot. Head, who hails from the same high school as White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, has a commitment to play at Clemson.
|26
| George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep (FL): If Lombard's name seems familiar, it's because his father played in parts of six big-league seasons and is now the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. His name should become familiar for other reasons in due time. Lombard has a projectable frame and the kind of bat speed and swing plane that ought to result in above-average power. Defensively, he has a chance to stick at shortstop, though there is some risk that adding muscle will cause him to lose a step, perhaps necessitating a move to the hot corner. Lombard has a commitment to Vanderbilt, but he seems unlikely to make good on it.
|27
| Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell HS (FL): Miller, a sturdy third baseman, is the best prep corner-infielder in the class. He has at least plus power potential, and he hasn't yet been hampered by a hitch in his load that also sees him tip his barrel toward right field.
|28
| Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska: Matthews authored a 20-20 season for the Cornhuskers and has a chance to stick at shortstop all the way up to The Show. He didn't make our top-30 player cut despite that performance because of concerns about his approach.
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
29. Mariners: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield HS (VA)
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Mariners: Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian HS (GA)
31. Rays: Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy HS (FL)
32. Mets: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (GA)
33. Brewers: Josh Knoth, P, Patchogue-Medford HS (NY)
34. Twins: Charlee Soto, P, Reborn Christian HS (FL)
35. Marlins: Thomas White, P, Phillips Academy HS (MA)
36. Dodgers: Kendall George, OF, Atascocita HS (TX)
37. Tigers: Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner HS (PA)
38. Reds: Ty Floyd, P, LSU
39. Athletics: Myles Naylor, 3B, St. Joan of Arc HS (CAN)
Second round
40. Nationals: Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami
41. Athletics: Ryan Lasko, OF, Rutgers
42. Pirates: Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State
43. Reds: Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas HS (NY)
44. Royals: Blake Wolters, P, Mahomet-Seymour HS (IL)
45. Tigers: Max Anderson, 2B, Nebraska
46. Rockies: Sean Sullivan, P, Wake Forest
47. Marlins: Kemp Alderman, OF, Ole Miss
48. Diamondbacks: Gino Groover, 3B, NC State
49. Twins: Luke Keaschall, 2B, Arizona State
50. Red Sox: Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers College HS (MO)
51. White Sox: Grant Taylor, P, LSU
52. Giants: Walker Martin, SS, Easton HS (CO)
53. Orioles: Mac Horvath, OF, North Carolina
54. Brewers: Mike Boeve, 3B, Nebraska-Omaha
55. Rays: Colton Ledbetter, OF, Mississippi State
56. Mets: Brandon Sproat, P, Florida
57. Mariners: Ben Williamson, 3B, William & Mary
58. Guardians: Alex Clemmey, P, Bishop Hendricken School (RI)
59. Braves: Drue Hackenberg, P, Virginia Tech
60. Dodgers: Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia
61. Astros: Alonzo Tredwell, P, UCLA
Competitive Balance Round B
62. Guardians: Andrew Walters, P, Miami
63. Orioles: Jackson Baumeister, P, Florida State
64. Diamondbacks: Caden Grice, P, Clemson
65. Rockies: Cole Carrigg, C, San Diego State
66. Royals: Carson Roccaforte, OF, Louisiana-Lafayette
67. Pirates: Zander Mueth, P, Belleville East HS (IL)
Compensation picks
68. Cubs: Jaxon Wiggins, P, Arkansas
69. Giants: Joe Whitman, P, Kent State
70. Braves: Cade Kuehler, P, Campbell
Third round
71. Nationals: Travis Sykora, P, Round Rock HS (TX)
72. Athletics: Steven Echavarria, P, Millburn HS (NJ)
73. Pirates: Garret Forrester, 3B, Oregon State
74. Reds: Hunter Hollan, P, Akransas
75. Royals: Hiro Wyatt, P, Staples HS (CT) Brock Vradenburg, 1B, Michigan State
76. Tigers: Paul Wilson, P, Lakeridge HS (OR)
77. Rockies: Jack Mahoney, P, South Carolina
78. Marlins: Brock Vradenburg, 1B, Michigan State
79. Angels: Alberto Rios, 3B, Stanford
80. Diamondbacks: Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech
81. Cubs: Josh Rivera, SS, Florida
82. Twins: Brandon Winokur, OF, Edison HS (CA)
83. Red Sox: Antonio Anderseon, SS, North Atlanta HS (GA)
84. White Sox: Seth Keener, P, Wake Forest
85. Giants: Cole Foster, SS, Auburn
86. Orioles: Kiefer Lord, P, Washington
87. Brewers: Eric Bitonti, SS, Aquinas HS (CA)
88. Rays: Tre' Morgan, 1B, LSU
89. Blue Jays: Juaron Watts-Brown, P, Oklahoma State
90. Cardinals: Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College
91. Mets: Nolan McLean, two-way player, Oklahoma State
92. Mariners: Teddy McGraw, P, Wake Forest
93. Guardians: C.J. Kayfus, OF, Miami
94. Braves: Sabin Ceballos, SS, Oregon
95. Dodgers: Brady Smith, P, Grainger HS (TN)
96. Padres: J.D. Gonzalez, C, Anita Otero Hernandez HS (PR)
97. Yankees: Kyle Carr, P, Palomar College
98. Phillies: Devin Saltiban Hilo HS (HI)
99. Astros: Jake Bloss, P, Georgetown
100. Orioles: Tavian Josenberger, OF, Arkansas
101. Mets: Kade Morris, P, Nevada
Fourth round
102. Nationals: Andrew Pinckney, OF, Alabama
103. Athletics: Cole Miller, P, Newbury Park HS (CA)
104. Pirates: Carlson Reed, P, West Virginia
105. Reds: Cole Schoenwetter, P, San Marcos HS (CA)
106. Royals: Hunter Owen, P, Vanderbilt
107. Tigers: Carlson Rucker, 3B, Goodpasture Christian School (TN)
108. Rangers: Skylar Hales, P, Santa Clara
109. Rockies: Isaiah Coupet, P, Ohio State
110. Marlins: Emmett Olson, P, Nebraska
111. Angels: Joe Redfield, OF, Sam Houston
112. Diamondbacks: Grayson Hitt, P, Alabama
113. Cubs: Will Sanders, P, South Carolina
114. Twins: Tanner Hall, P, Southern Mississippi
115. Red Sox: Matt Duffy, P, Canisius College
116. White Sox: Calvin Harris, C, Ole Miss
117. Giants: Maui Ahuna, SS, Tennessee
118. Orioles: Levi Wells, P, Texas State
119. Brewers: Jason Woodward, P, Florida Gulf Coast
120. Rays: Hunter Haas, SS, Texas A&M
121. Blue Jays: Landen Maroudis, P, Calvary Christian HS (FL)
122. Cardinals: Quinn Mathews, P, Stanford
123. Mets: Wyatt Hudepohl, P, UNC Charlotte
124. Mariners: Aidan Smith, OF, Lovejoy HS (TX)
125. Guardians: Cooper Ingle, C, Clemson
126. Braves: Garrett Baumann, P, Hagerty HS (FL)
127. Dodgers: Wyatt Crowell, P, Florida State
128. Padres: Homer Bush Jr., OF, Grand Canyon
129. Yankees: Roc Riggio, 2B, Oklahoma State
130. Phillies: TayShaun Walton, OF, IMG Academy (FL)
131. Astros: Cam Fisher, OF, UNC Charlotte
Compensation picks
132. Red Sox: Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech
133. Red Sox: Justin Riemer, SS, Wright State
134. Mets: A.J. Ewing, SS, Springboro HS (OH)
135. Mets: Austin Troesser, P, Missouri
136. Dodgers: Dylan Campbell, OF, Texas
137. Dodgers: Eriq Swan, P, Middle Tennessee State
Fifth round
138. Nationals: Marcus Brown, SS, Oklahoma State
139. Athletics: Nathan Dettmer, P, Texas A&M
140. Pirates: Patrick Reilly, P, Vanderbilt
141. Reds: Connor Burns, C, Long Beach State
142. Royals: Spencer Nivens, OF, Missouri State
143. Tigers: Jaden Hamm, P, Middle Tennessee State
144. Rangers: Alejandro Rosario, P, Miami
145. Rockies: Kyle Karros, 3B, UCLA
146. Marlins: Andrew Lindsey, P, Tennessee
147. Angels: Chris Clark, P, Harvard
148. Diamondbacks: Kevin Sim, 3B, San Diego
149. Cubs: Michael Carico, C, Davidson
150. Twins: Dylan Questad, P, Waterford HS (WI)
151. Red Sox: Connelly Early, P, Virginia
152. White Sox: Christian Oppor, P, Gulf Coast CC
153. Giants: Quinn McDaniel, 2B, Maine
154. Orioles: Jake Cunningham, OF, UNC Charlotte
155. Brewers: Ryan Birchard, P, Niagara County CC
156. Rays: Trevor Harrison, P, J.W. Mitchell HS (FL)
157. Blue Jays: Connor O'Halloran, P, Michigan
158. Cardinals: Zach Levenson, OF, Miami
159. Mets: Zach Thornton, P, Grand Canyon
160. Mariners: Brock Rodden, SS, Wichita State
161. Guardians: Christian Knapczyk, SS, Louisville
162. Braves: Isaiah Drake, OF, North Atlanta HS (GA)
163. Phillies: Joe Vetrano, 1B, Boston College
164. Astros: Chase Jaworsky, SS, Rock Canyon HS (CO)
Sixth round
165. Nationals: Gavin Dugas, 2B, LSU
166. Athletics: Jonah Cox, OF, Oral Roberts
167. Pirates: Hunter Furtado, P, Alabama
168. Reds: Ethan O'Donnell, OF, Virginia
169. Royals: Coleman Picard, P, Bryan
170. Tigers: Bennett Lee, C, Wake Forest
171. Rangers: Caden Scarborough, P, Harmony HS (FL)
172. Rockies: Cade Denton, P, Oral Roberts
173. Marlins: Jake DeLeo, OF, Georgia Tech
174. Angels: Camden Minacci, P, Wake Forest
175. Diamondbacks: Philip Abner, P, Florida
176. Cubs: Alfonsin Rosario, OF, P27 Academy (SC)
177. Twins: Jay Harry, SS, Penn State
178. Red Sox: CJ Weins, P, Western Kentucky
179. White Sox: Lucas Gordon, P, Texas
180. Giants: Luke Shilger, C, Maryland
181. Orioles: Jacob Cravey, P, Samford
182. Brewers: Cooper Pratt, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (MS)
183. Rays: T.J. Nichols, P, Arizona
184. Blue Jays: Jace Bohrofen, OF, Arkansas
185. Cardinals: Jason Savacool, P, Maryland
186. Mets: Jack Wenninger, P, Illinois
187. Mariners: Brody Hopkins, P, Winthrop
188. Guardians: Tommy Hawke, OF, Wake Forest
189. Braves: Lucas Braun, P, Cal State Northridge
190. Dodgers: Bryan Gonzalez, SS, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (PR)
191. Padres: Jay Beshears, 2B, Duke
192. Yankees: Cade Smith, P, Mississippi State
193. Phillies: George Klassen, P, Minnesota
194. Astros: Ethan Pecko, P, Towson
Seventh round
195. Nationals: Ryan Snell, C, Lamar University
196. Athletics: Nate Nankil, OF, Cal State Fullerton
197. Pirates: Jaden Woods, P, Georgia
198. Reds: Dominic Pitelli, SS, Miami
199. Royals: Trevor Werner, two-way player, Texas A&M
200. Tigers: John Peck, SS, Pepperdine
201. Rangers: Izack Tiger, P, Butler County CC
202. Rockies: Seth Halvorsen, P, Tennessee
203. Marlins: Justin Storm, P, Southern Mississippi
204. Angels: Cole Fontenelle, 3B, TCU
205. Diamondbacks: Ryan Bruno, P, Stanford
206. Cubs: Yahil Melendez, SS, B You Academy (PR)
207. Twins: Nolan Santos, P, Bethune-Cookman
208. Red Sox: Caden Rose, OF, Alabama
209. White Sox: George Wolkow, OF, Downers Grove North HS (IL)
210. Giants: Scott Bandura, OF, Princeton
211. Orioles: Teddy Sharkey, P, Coastal Carolina
212. Brewers: Tate Kuehner, P, Louisville
213. Rays: Owen Wild, P, Gonzaga
214. Blue Jays: Nick Goodwin, SS, Kansas State
215. Cardinals: Charles Harrison, P, UCLA
216. Mets: Noah Hall, P, South Carolina
217. Mariners: Ty Cummings, P, Campbell
218. Guardians: Alex Mooney, SS, Duke
219. Braves: Justin Long, P, Rice
220. Dodgers: Patrick Copen, P, Marshall
221. Padres: Tucker Musgrove, two-way player, University of Mobile
222. Yankees: Kiko Romero, 1B, Arizona
223. Phillies: Jake Eddington, P, Missouri State
224. Astros: Joey Dixon, P, Stanford
Eighth round
225. Nationals: Jared Simpson, P, Iowa
226. Athletics: Jackson Finley, P, Georgia Tech
227. Pirates: Austin Strickland, P, Kentucky
228. Reds: Carter Graham, 1B, Stanford Braylen Wimmer, 2B, South Carolina
229. Royals: Dustin Dickerson, SS, Southern Mississippi
230. Tigers: Jatnk Diaz, P, Hazleton Area HS (PA)
231. Rangers: Julian Brock, C, Louisiana Lafayette
232. Rockies: Braylen Wimmer, 2B, South Carolina
233. Marlins: Nick Maldonado, P, Vanderbilt
234. Angels: Barrett Kent, P, Pottsboro HS (TX)
235. Diamondbacks: Jackson Feltner, 1B, Morehead State
236. Cubs: Brett Bateman, OF, Cubs
237. Twins: Jace Stoffal, P, Oregon
238. Red Sox: Trennor O'Donnell, P, Ball State
239. White Sox: Eddie Park, OF, Stanford
240. Giants: Josh Bostick, P, Grayson College
241. Orioles: Braxton Bragg, P, Dallas Baptist
242. Brewers: Craig Yoho, P, Indiana
243. Rays: Drew Dowd, P, Stanford
244. Blue Jays: Braden Barry, OF, West Virginia
245. Cardinals: Ixan Henderson, P, Fresno State
246. Mets: Boston Baro, SS, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)
247. Mariners: Ryan Hawks, P, Louisville
248. Guardians: Jonah Advincula, OF, Washington State
249. Braves: Cory Wall, P, William & Mary
250. Dodgers: Jaron Elkins, OF, Goodpasture Christian School (TN)
251. Padres: Kannon Kemp, P, Weatherford HS (TX)
252. Yankees: Nicholas Judice, P, Louisiana Monroe
253. Phillies: Bryson Ware, 3B, Auburn
254. Astros: Ryan Johnson, 2B, Pepperdine
Ninth round
255. Nationals: Thomas Schultz, P, Vanderbilt
256. Athletics: Corey Avant, P, Wingate
257. Pirates: Danny Carrion, P, UC Davis
258. Reds: Logan Van Treeck, P, Lipscomb
259. Royals: Jacob Widener, P, Oral Roberts
260. Tigers: Hayden Minton, P, Missouri State
261. Rangers: Quincy Scott, OF, Palomar College
262. Rockies: Ben McCabe, C, Central Florida
263. Marlins: Colby Shade, OF, Oregon
264. Angels: Chase Gockel, P, Quincy University
265. Diamondbacks: Kyle Amendt, P, Dallas Baptist
266. Cubs: Jonathon Long, 1B, Long Beach State
267. Twins: Jack Dougherty, P, Ole Miss
268. Red Sox: Blake Wehunt, P, Kennesaw State
269. White Sox: Jake Peppers, P, Jacksonville State
270. Giants: Charlie Szykowny, 3B, Illinois-Chicago
271. Orioles: Zach Fruit, P, Troy
272. Brewers: Mark Manfredi, P, Dayton
273. Rays: Dalton Fowler, P, Memphis
274. Blue Jays: Sam Shaw, OF, Lambrick Park SS (CAN)
275. Cardinals: Christian Worley, P, Virginia Tech
276. Mets: Nick Lorusso, 3B, Maryland
277. Mariners: RJ Schreck, OF, Vanderbilt
278. Guardians: Jay Driver, P, Harvard
279. Braves: Riley Gowens, P, Illinois
280. Dodgers: Ryan Brown, P, Ball State
281. Padres: Ryan Wilson, OF, Davidson
282. Yankees: Jared Wegner, OF, Arkansas
283. Phillies: Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF, Southern Illinois Edwardsville
284. Astros: Jeron Williams, SS, Toledo
10th round
285. Nationals: Phillip Glasser, SS, Indiana
286. Athletics: Tom Reisinger, P, East Stroudsburg
287. Pirates: Landon Tomkins, P, Louisiana Tech
288. Reds: Graham Osman, P, Long Beach State
289. Royals: Justin Johnson, SS, Wake Forest
290. Tigers: Andrew Sears, P, UConn
291. Rangers: Case Matter, P, Washington
292. Rockies: Jace Kaminska, P, Nebraska
293. Marlins: Xavier Meachem, P, North Carolina A&T
294. Angels: Chris Barraza, P, Arizona
295. Diamondbacks: Zane Russell, P, Dallas Baptist
296. Cubs: Luis Martinez-Gomez, P, Temple College
297. Twins: Ross Dunn, P, Arizona State
298. Red Sox: Ryan Ammons, P, Clemson
299. White Sox: Zach Franklin, P, Missouri
300. Giants: Ryan Vanderhei, P, TCU
301. Orioles: Matthew Etzel, OF, Southern Mississippi
302. Brewers: Morris Austin, P, Houston Christian University
303. Rays: Adam Boucher, P, Duke
304. Blue Jays: Josh Mollerus, P, Oregon
305. Cardinals: Caden Kendle, OF, Cal Irvine
306. Mets: Christian Pregent, C, Stetson
307. Mariners: Jared Sundstrom, OF, UC Santa Barbara
308. Guardians: Matt Wilkinson, P, Central Arizona College
309. Braves: Pier-Olivier Boucher, OF, Southern Illinois Carbondale
310. Dodgers: Sam Mongelli, SS, Sacred Heart
311. Padres: Nik McClaughry, SS, Arizona
312. Yankees: Brian Hendry, P, Oklahoma State
313. Phillies: Cam Brown, P, TCU
314. Astros: Austin Demig, INF, BYU
11th round
315. Nationals: Gavin Adams , P, Indian River State
316. Athletics: Drew Conover, P, Rutgers
317. Pirates: Magdiel Cotto, P, Kentucky
318. Reds: Jack Moss, 1B, Texas A&M
319. Royals: Jared Dickey, OF, Tennessee
320. Tigers: Jim Jarvis, SS, Alabama
321. Rangers: Max Martin, OF, Southridge HS (WA)
322. Rockies: Stu Fesland III, P, Washington
323. Marlins: Jake Brooks, P, UCLA
324. Angels: John Wimmer, SS, Rock Hill HS (SC)
325. Diamondbacks: Casey Anderson, P, Utah Valley
326. Cubs: Zyhir Hope, OF, Colonial Forge HS (VA)
327. Twins: Ty Langenberg, P, Iowa
328. Red Sox: Nelly Taylor, OF, Polk State College
329. White Sox: Rikuu Nishida, 2B, Oregon
330. Giants: Jack Payton, C, Louisville
331. Orioles: Nestor German, P, Seattle University
332. Brewers: Bishop Leston, P, Floyd Central HS (IN)
333. Rays: Garrett Edwards, P, LSU
334. Blue Jays: Grant Rogers, P, McNeese State
335. Cardinals: Dakota Harris, SS, Oklahoma
336. Mets: Brett Banks, P, UNC Wilmington
337. Mariners: Brandyn Garcia, P, Texas A&M
338. Guardians: Johnny Tincher, C, Washington
339. Braves: Jace Grady, OF, Dallas Baptist
340. Dodgers: Carson Hobbs, P, Samford
341. Padres: Carson Montgomery, P, Florida State
342. Yankees: Josh Grosz, P, East Carolina
343. Phillies: Kehden Hettiger, C, Sierra Canyon HS (CA)
344. Astros: Nehomar Ochoa Jr., OF, Galena Park HS (TX)
12th round
345. Nationals: Travis Sthele, P, Texas
346. Athletics: Cole Conn, C, Illinois Chicago
347. Pirates: Khristian Curtis, P, Arizona State
348. Reds: Simon Miller, P, Texas-San Antonio
349. Royals: Logan Martin, P, Kentucky
350. Tigers: Andrew Dunford, P, Houston County HS (GA)
351. Rangers: Paul Bonzagni, P, Southern Illinois Carbondale
352. Rockies: Bryson Hammer, P, Dallas Baptist
353. Marlins: Josh Ekness, P, Houston
354. Angels: Sam Brown, 1B, Washington
355. Diamondbacks: Sam Knowlton, P, South Alabama
356. Cubs: Carter Trice, 2B, NC State
357. Twins: Paulshawn Pasqualotto, P, California
358. Red Sox: Max Carlson, P, North Carolina
359. White Sox: Mathias LaCombe, P, Cochise College
360. Giants: Timmy Manning, P, Arizona State
361. Orioles: Blake Money, P, LSU
362. Brewers: Bjorn Johnson, P, Lincoln HS (WA)
363. Rays: Chandler Murphy, P, Missouri
364. Blue Jays: Chay Yeager, P, Pasco Hernando CC
365. Cardinals: Brayden Jobert, OF, LSU
366. Mets: Brady Kirtner, P, Virginia Tech
367. Mariners: Logan Evans, P, Pittsburgh
368. Guardians: Keegan Zinn, P, Lake Minneola HS (FL)
369. Braves: Brady Day, 2B, Kansas State
370. Dodgers: Noah Ruen, P, Tyler JC
371. Padres: Blake Dickerson, P, Ocean Lakes HS (VA)
372. Yankees: Brady Rose, P, Dallas Baptist
373. Phillies: Brandon Beckel, P, Texas Tech
374. Astros: Anthony Huezo, OF, Etiwanda HS (CA)
13th round
375. Nationals: Liam Sullivan, P, Georgia
376. Athletics: Will Johnston, P, Texas A&M
377. Pirates: Charles McAdoo, 2B, San Jose State
378. Reds: Cody Adcock, P, Arkansas
379. Royals: Ethan Bosacker, P, Xavier
380. Tigers: Brett Callahan, OF, Saint Joseph's
381. Rangers: William Privette, P, College of Charleston
382. Rockies: Caleb Hobson, OF, Tennessee Martin
383. Marlins: Colson Lawrence, P, South Alabama
384. Angels: Riley Bauman, P, Abilene Christian
385. Diamondbacks: Hayden Durke, P, Rice
386. Cubs: Sam Armstrong, P, Old Dominion
387. Twins: Jeremy Lee, P, South Alabama
388. Red Sox: Cade Feeney, P, North Dakota State
389. White Sox: Ryan Galanie, 3B, Wofford
390. Giants: Jose Ortiz, OF, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)
391. Orioles: Riley Cooper, P, LSU
392. Brewers: Brett Wirchowski, P, Bryant
393. Rays: Bryan Broecker, C, Michigan State
394. Blue Jays: Brennan Orf, OF, Southern Illinois Edwardsville
395. Cardinals: William Sullivan, 1B, Troy
396. Mets: Ben Simon, P, Elon
397. Mariners: Elijah Dale, P, Illinois State
398. Guardians: Jacob Bresnahan, P, Sumner HS (WA)
399. Braves: Will Verdung, 3B, Itawamba JC
400. Dodgers: Alex Makarewich, P, Northwestern State
401. Padres: Dane Lais, P, Oregon City HS (OR)
402. Yankees: Josh Tiedemann, two-way player, Hamilton HS (AZ)
403. Phillies: Marty Gair, P, Florida SouthWestern State
404. Astros: James Hicks, P, South Carolina
14th round
405. Nationals: Elijah Nunez, OF, TCU
406. Athletics: Luke Mann, 3B, Missouri
407. Pirates: Garrett McMillan, P, Alabama
408. Reds: Kyle Henley, OF, Denmark HS (GA)
409. Royals: Mason Miller, P, Florida Gulf Coast
410. Tigers: David Smith, 2B, UConn
411. Rangers: Josh Trentadue, P, College of Southern Idaho
412. Rockies: Hunter Mann, P, Tennessee Tech
413. Marlins: Jack Sellinger, P, UNLV
414. Angels: Zach Joyce, P, Tennessee
415. Diamondbacks: Jake Fitzgibbons, P, Tennessee
416. Cubs: Grayson Moore, P, Vanderbilt
417. Twins: Xander Hamilton, P, Appalachian State
418. Red Sox: Jojo Ingrassia, P, Cal State Fullerton
419. White Sox: Edrick Felix, 2B, Florida Gulf Coast
420. Giants: Cale Lansville, P, San Jacinto College North
421. Orioles: Michael Forret, P, State College of Florida Manatee - Sarasota
422. Brewers: Hayden Robinson, P, Berwick HS (LA)
423. Rays: T.J. Fondtain, P, San Diego State
424. Blue Jays: Joe Vogatsky, P, James Madison University
425. Cardinals: Jacob Odle, P, Orange Coast College
426. Mets: John Valle, P, Jefferson HS (FL)
427. Mariners: Ernie Day, P, Campbell
428. Guardians: Zane Morehouse, P, Texas
429. Braves: Mitch Farris, P, Wingate
430. Dodgers: Jaxon Jelkin, P, South Mountain CC
431. Padres: Tyler Morgan, P, Abilene Christian
432. Yankees: Danny Flatt, P, P27 Academy (SC)
433. Phillies: Zach Arnold, SS, Houston
434. Astros: Jackson Nezuh, P, Louisiana Lafayette
15th round
435. Nationals: Mikey Tepper, P, Liberty
436. Athletics: Will Simpson, OF, Washington
437. Pirates: John Lopez, C, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy (PR)
438. Reds: Dylan Simmons, P, Pittsburgh
439. Royals: Chase Isbell, P, Auburn
440. Tigers: Brady Cerkownyk, C, Connors State
441. Rangers: Michael Trausch, P, Central Arizona College
442. Rockies: Darius Perry, C, UCLA
443. Marlins: Nigel Belgrave, P, Maryland
444. Angels: Caleb Ketchup, SS, Lipscomb
445. Diamondbacks: Rio Britton, P, NC State
446. Cubs: Ty Johnson, P, Ball State
447. Twins: Spencer Bengard, P, Cal Baptist
448. Red Sox: Phoenix Call, SS, Calabasas HS (CA)
449. White Sox: Carlton Perkins, P, Cowley County CC
450. Giants: Dylan Carmouche, P, Tulane
451. Orioles: Qrey Lott, OF, Lowndes HS (GA)
452. Brewers: Josh Adamczewski, SS, Lake Central HS (IN)
453. Rays: Will Stevens, P, Tarleton State
454. Blue Jays: Kelena Sauer, P, San Diego State
455. Cardinals: Tre Richardson, SS, TCU
456. Mets: Justin Lawson, P, NC State
457. Mariners: Carson Jones, OF, Virginia Tech
458. Guardians: Kyle Scott, P, Lackawanna College
459. Braves: David Rodriguez, P, San Joaquin Delta College
460. Dodgers: Jordan Thompson, SS, LSU
461. Padres: Zac Addkison, P, Marshall
462. Yankees: Tomas Frick, C, North Carolina
463. Phillies: Jared Thomas, C, Loyola Marymount
464. Astros: Garret Guillemette, C, Texas
16th round
465. Nationals: Austin Amaral, P, Stetson
466. Athletics: Ryan Brown, P, Oregon State
467. Pirates: Justin Miknis, C, Kent State
468. Reds: Bernard Moon, SS, Redan HS (GA)
469. Royals: Josh Hansell, P, Arizona State
470. Tigers: Donye Evans, P, UNC Charlotte=
471. Rangers: Jake Brown, P, Sulphur HS (LA)
472. Rockies: Austin Emener, P, East Tennessee State
473. Marlins: Kevin Vaupel, P, Seton Hill
474. Angels: Rio Foster, OF, Florence-Darlington Tech
475. Diamondbacks: Matthew Linskey, P, Rice
476. Cubs: Daniel Brown, P, Campbell
477. Twins: Anthony Silvas, P, Riverside CC
478. Red Sox: Isaac Stebens, P, Oklahoma State
479. White Sox: Weston Eberly, C, Columbia
480. Giants: Justin Wishkoski, 3B, Sam Houston
481. Orioles: Cole Urman, C, Cal State Fullerton
482. Brewers: Josh Timmerman, P, Ohio State
483. Rays: Wooyeoul Shin, 1B, Miami Dade College
484. Blue Jays: Jackson Hornung, C, Skidmore College
485. Cardinals: Tyler Bradt, P, East Carolina
486. Mets: Jake Zitella, 3B, St. Charles East HS (IL)
487. Mariners: Caleb Cali, 3B, Arkansas
488. Guardians: Mac Heuer, P, Georgia Home Education Association (GA)
489. Braves: Isaac Gallegos, P, New Mexico
490. Dodgers: Javen Coleman, P, LSU
491. Padres: Sam Whiting, P, UC Santa Barbara
492. Yankees: Andrew Landry, P, Southeastern Louisiana
493. Phillies: Luke Russo, P, Eastern Michigan
494. Astros: Will Buch, C, Tyler JC
17th round
495. Nationals: Merrick Baldo, P, Loyola Marymount
496. Athletics: Colby Halter, 2B, Florida
497. Pirates: Daniel Cuvet, 3B, ESB Academy (FL)
498. Reds: JeanPierre Ortiz, two-way player, Chipola College
499. Royals: Connor Oliver, P, Miami Ohio
500. Tigers: Bradley Stewart, Cooper City HS (FL)
501. Rangers: Kamdyn Perry, P, Bishop Gorman HS (NV)
502. Rockies: Aidan Longwell, 1B, Kent State
503. Marlins: Mark Coley II, OF, Rhode Island
504. Angels: Logan Britt, P, Abilene Christian
505. Diamondbacks: Carlos Rey, P, Nova Southeastern
506. Cubs: Ethan Flanagan, P, UCLA
507. Twins: Kade Bragg, P, Angelo State
508. Red Sox: Dylan Schlaegel, OF, Legacy HS (TX)
509. White Sox: Mikey Kane, INF, Oregon State
510. Giants: Drew Cavanaugh, C, Florida Southern
511. Orioles: Zane Barnhart, P, Hillsdale College
512. Brewers: Jacob Gholston, P, Flower Mound HS (TX)
513. Rays: Hayden Snelsire, P, Randolph-Macon College
514. Blue Jays: Sam Kulasingam, 1B, Air Force
515. Cardinals: Trey Paige, 3B, Delaware State
516. Mets: Bryce Jenkins, P, Tennessee
517. Mariners: Jacob Sharp, C, UNLV
518. Guardians: Barrett Riebock, OF, Paris JC
519. Braves: Kade Kern, OF, Ohio State
520. Dodgers: Luke Fox, P, Duke
521. Padres: Eric Yost, P, Northeastern
522. Yankees: Wilson Rodriguez, OF, Academia Presbiteriana HS (PR)
523. Phillies: A.J. Shaver, OF, Florida SouthWestern State College
524. Astros: Colby Langford, P, Murray State College
18th round
525. Nationals: Nate Rombach, C, Dallas Baptist
526. Athletics: Derrick Tarpley Jr., OF, Brownsville Area HS (PA)
527. Pirates: Kalae Harrison, SS, NC State
528. Reds: Drew Pestka, P, John A. Logan College
529. Royals: Stone Russell, C, IMG Academy
530. Tigers: Ethan Farris, 3B, Cypress Woods HS (TX)
531. Rangers: Brendan Morse, P, Niagara County CC
532. Rockies: Yanzel Correa, P, International Baseball Academy (PR)
533. Marlins: Tristan Dietrich, P, Owen J. Roberts HS (PA)
534. Angels: Dalton Kendrick, P, Memphis
535. Diamondbacks: Alec Baker, P, Dallas Baptist
536. Cubs: Brian Kalmer, 3B, Gonzaga
537. Twins: Hector Garcia Jr., P, Hope International
538. Red Sox: Zach Fogell, P, UConn
539. White Sox: Anthony Imhoff, P, Pima CC
540. Giants: Michael Rodriguez, P, North Greenville University
541. Orioles: Tanner Witt, P, Texas
542. Brewers: Dylan Watts, P, Tacoma CC
543. Rays: Jeremy Pilon, P, Ecole Secondaire du Chene-Bleu (CAN)
544. Blue Jays: Chase Brunson, OF, San Clemente HS (CA)
545. Cardinals: Hunter Kublick, P, Umpqua CC
546. Mets: Gavyn Jones, P, White Oak HS (TX)
547. Mariners: Daniel Ouderkirk, P, Penn State
548. Guardians: Matt Jachec, P, Indiana State
549. Braves: Cam Magee, SS, Washington State
550. Dodgers: Sterling Patick, P, South Hills HS (CA)
551. Padres: Harry Gustin, P, Hawaii
552. Yankees: Coby Morales, OF, Washington
553. Phillies: Ethan Chenault, P, UNC Wilmington
554. Astros: Derek True, P, Cal Poly
19th round
555. Nationals: James Ellwanger, P, Magnolia West HS (TX)
556. Athletics: Derek Salata, P, Illinois State
557. Pirates: Tyler Kennedy, P, Florida SouthWestern State College
558. Reds: Herick Hernandez, P, Miami Dade College
559. Royals: Donovan LaSalle, OF, Barbe HS (LA)
560. Tigers: Blake Pivaroff, P, Arizona State
561. Rangers: Elijah Ickes, OF, Kamehhameha HS (HI)
562. Rockies: Kannon Handy, P, Colorado Mesa
563. Marlins: Johnny Olmstead, 3B, USC
564. Angels: Raudi Rodriguez, OF, Georgia Premier Academy (GA)
565. Diamondbacks: Wyatt Crenshaw, 2B, Arizona State
566. Cubs: Nick Dean, P, Maryland
567. Twins: Sam Parker, 1B, Kennesaw Mountain HS (GA)
568. Red Sox: Stanley Tucker, OF, Texas A&M
569. White Sox: Caden Connor, OF, Cal State Fullerton
570. Giants: Tommy Kane, P, Maryland
571. Orioles: Kollin Ritchie, SS, Alota HS (OK)
572. Brewers: Isaac Morton, P, Spring Lake Park HS (MN)
573. Rays: Owen Stevenson, P, Arizona State
574. Blue Jays: Aaron Munson, P, Angelo State
575. Cardinals: Graysen Tarlow, C, Cal State Northridge
576. Mets: Christian Little, P, LSU
577. Mariners: Charlie Pagliarini, 3B, Fairfield
578. Guardians: Josh Harlow, P, Mercer
579. Braves: Riley Frey, P, Milwaukee
580. Dodgers: Spencer Green, P, Richland HS (WA)
581. Padres: Adler Cecil, P, Temecula Valley HS (CA)
582. Yankees: Cade Austin, P, South Carolina
583. Phillies: Casey Stewart, P, Washburn University
584. Astros: Andrew Duncan, OF, A3 Academy
20th round
585. Nationals: Isaac Ayton, P, Oregon
586. Athletics: Diego Barrera, P, Loyola Marymount
587. Pirates: Peyton Stumbo, P, Nevada
588. Reds: Gabe Gaeckle, P, Aptos HS (CA)
589. Royals: Blake Wilson, SS, Santa Margarita Catholic HS(CA)
590. Tigers: Johnathan Rogers, P, Tupelo HS (MS)
591. Rangers: Laif Palmer, P, Golden HS (CO)
592. Rockies: Troy Butler, P, Herkimer County CC
593. Marlins: Ryan Ignoffo, two-way player, Eastern Illinois
594. Angels: Mac McCroskey, SS, Oral Roberts
595. Diamondbacks: Dominic Voegele, P, Columbia HS (IL)
596. Cubs: Drew Bowser, 3B, Stanford
597. Twins: Ashton Larson, OF, Saint Thomas Aquinas HS (KS)
598. Red Sox: Robert Orloski, P, Middleton HS (ID)
599. White Sox: Garrett Wright, P, TCU
600. Giants: Nadir Lewis, OF, Princeton
601. Orioles: Jalen Vasquez, SS, North Greenville University
602. Brewers: Justin Chambers, P, Basha HS (AZ)
603. Rays: Max Stanley, P, Douglas County HS (CO)
604. Blue Jays: Kai Peterson, P, Sierra JC
605. Cardinals: Cameron Johnson, P, IMG Academy (FL)
606. Mets: Kellum Clark, OF, Mississippi State
607. Mariners: Will Watson, P, San Joaquin Delta College
608. Guardians: Ryan Marohn, P, Freedom HS (VA)
609. Braves: Will King, C, Eastern Kentucky
610. Dodgers: DJ Uiagalelei, two-way player, Oregon State
611. Padres: B.Y. Choi, INF, New Mexico Military Institute
612. Yankees: Bryce Warrecker, P, Cal Poly
613. Phillies: Pierce Bennett, 2B, Wake Forest
614. Astros: Pascanel Ferreras, SS, Western Carolina