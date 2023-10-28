The Texas Rangers are three wins away from the 2023 World Series title. The Rangers came back late in Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Corey Seager hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, and Adolis García hit the walk-off homer in the 11th to give the Rangers an extra-innings victory. The Rangers will host Game 2 on Saturday night at Globe Life Field with a chance to go up 2-0.

The Diamondbacks and Rangers both came from behind in their LCS matchups to reach the World Series. The Diamondbacks were down 2-0 and 3-2 against the Phillies in the NLCS but won the final two games at Citizens Bank Park to oust the reigning NL champs. The Rangers took out the defending World Series champs, beating the Astros in seven games in the ALCS and coming back from a 3-2 deficit.

With the Astros' season in the books, all of the top four seeds in the 2023 MLB playoffs have been eliminated. Three of the four top seeds in these playoffs were knocked out in the LDS round. The 104-win Braves were ousted by the Phillies, the Rangers swept the 101-win Orioles, and the D-backs took out the 100-win Dodgers. The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to its final three. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

World Series schedule, scores



Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

League Championship Series scores

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Rangers 9, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 7: Rangers 11, Astros 4

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 6: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2

Divisional round scores

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wild Card Series scores



Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1