Eight teams remain in the 2023 Major League Baseball playoff bracket, and the next round of the postseason starts Saturday afternoon. Playoff action will return Saturday after two days off and four games are on the schedule to start the ALDS and NLDS. The matchups were set Wednesday after four sweeps in the Wild Card Series. It's Braves-Phillies and Dodgers-Diamondbacks in the NL, and Orioles-Rangers and Astros-Twins in the AL.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros will all be playing in their first games of the 2023 postseason after receiving first-round byes. The MLB-best Braves get an NLDS rematch against the Phillies, while the Orioles will be hosting the Rangers in the first playoff game at Camden Yards since 2014.

Wednesday was a day of sweeps as the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated with Game 2 losses in the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 7-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. No. 5 Rangers, 1:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. No. 3 Twins, 4:45 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. No. 4 Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rangers, 4:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rangers, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)