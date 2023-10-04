The 2023 Major League Baseball postseason got started Tuesday as the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins and Rangers picked up wins in their respective series. In the NL, the Phillies handled business at home against the Marlins, while the D-backs fought back on the road against the favored Brewers. In the AL, the Rangers shut out the Rays behind a strong effort from lefty Jordan Montgomery, while the Twins notched a historic victory against the Blue Jays.

The Twins snapped an 18-game postseason losing streak with the Game 1 victory. Royce Lewis hit two homers for Minnesota as the team won its first ever playoff game at Target Field.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros will be resting at home this week, as the top two seeds in each league get byes to the League Division Series. Those four teams will host Game 1s of the NLDS and ALDS starting Saturday. Game times for that round have not yet been announced.

The regular season's final weekend featured playoff-clinching drama. The 12-team field was set Saturday night after five clubs clinched postseason spots in a 75-minute span. Then, on Sunday, the Astros jumped the Rangers to win the AL West for the third season in a row.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule, scores



Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Rays/Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Twins/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: Rays/Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)