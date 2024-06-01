The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in the MLB and have the league's fourth-best team batting average, despite playing without star shortstop Trea Turner. Edmundo Sosa has done an admirable job filling in for Turner, batting .307 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 30 games. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, including a homer against St. Louis on Friday. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

The Phillies have a tricky matchup against Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who is 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA this season. Gray has only allowed one earned run in his last 10.2 innings, so is he someone to consider with your MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez as his top-ranked starting pitcher in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Lopez tossed six strong innings, allowing one earned run while striking out eight batters, returning 49 points on FanDuel and 27.9 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers outfielder Shohei Ohtani at $4,600 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. Ohtani is coming off a hitless performance against Colorado on Friday, but those games have been few and far between for the superstar this season. He is batting .326 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI, consistently delivering in MLB DFS contests.

He went 2 of 5 with a homer and three RBI against New York on Wednesday, helping the Dodgers secure a 10-3 victory. Ohtani has feasted against the Rockies during his career, batting .310 with four homers and 12 RBI in 13 games. He had six hits and three RBI in three games against Colorado last season, and he is in line for another big outing on Saturday.

McClure is also rostering Mariners infielder Dylan Moore ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Moore had a strong stretch of games in the middle of May, racking up four multi-hit performances in a six-game stretch. He has cooled off over the past week, going hitless in four straight games, but he draws a favorable matchup on Saturday night.

Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers is 3-5 with a 5.76 ERA across 11 starts this season, allowing six-plus earned runs in three of his last five starts. Detmers has not made it through six innings since April 22, leaving the Los Angeles bullpen in a dicey situation. Moore is primed to get back on track in this game, making him a valuable asset at a cheap price. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

