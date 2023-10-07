National League West foes link up in the NLDS of the 2023 MLB playoffs when the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers host the No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 on Saturday night. The Diamondbacks head into this series with confidence as they swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series, including a 5-2 win in Game 2. Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles, while Arizona will start Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Los Angeles -200, Arizona +168

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+103)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 8 runs

ARI: The Diamondbacks have hit the team total Under in 22 of their last 35 away games

LAD: The Dodgers returned +556 on the money line this season



Why you should back the Dodgers



Right fielder Mookie Betts has been one of the top players in Major League Baseball this season. The seven-time All-Star finished the season fifth in the NL in batting average (.307), sixth in home runs (39) and fifth in RBI (107).

First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to be a reliable hitter. Freeman owns superb plate discipline and thrives as a run producer. The 34-year-old was third in the NL in batting average (.331) with 29 home runs and 102 RBI. On Sept. 29 against the San Francisco Giants, Freeman was 3-for-4 with a double and a solo bomb. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

First baseman Christian Walker was one of the best hitters all season for Arizona. Walker utilizes his solid patience and discipline at the plate. The 32-year-old ranked first on the team in home runs (33) and RBI (103). In the Game 1 win over the Brewers, Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in.

Left fielder Corbin Carroll is the NL Rookie of the Year favorite, and he has a sound understanding of the strike zone with the power to smash homers. The 23-year-old hit .285 with 25 home runs and 76 RBI during the regular season. In the Wild Card Series, Carroll went 4-for-7 with two RBI and three runs scored. He's logged at least two hits in both postseason games thus far. See which team to back here.

