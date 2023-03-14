The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in full swing, and Team USA had its most dominant showing of the tournament on Monday night. The Americans scored nine runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-1 win over Canada. Team USA, despite a loss to Mexico, can clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Colombia on Wednesday. Monday also saw some WBC history as Puerto Rico threw the first perfect game ever in the tournament. Puerto Rico blanked Israel in a 10-0 game that was called after eight innings because of the mercy rule.

Pool play in the WBC wraps up Wednesday, the same day the quarterfinals begin. Half the quarterfinal field is set with Japan, Australia, Cuba and Italy punching their tickets to the knockout round.

This version of the WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action got started on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan took place at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will be a total of 47 games. The championship game is set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Plenty of MLB stars are taking part in the event, including Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here's a primer on the event from CBS Sports' Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder's Power Rankings for the tournament.

Below, fans can find the full list of 2023 World Baseball Classic teams, as well as the entire schedule and odds.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

(All times Eastern)

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2



Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic teams

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

2023 World Baseball Classic odds



