The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout stage as Team USA became the last team in the quarterfinal field on Wednesday night. The Americans beat Colombia to finish second in Pool C, and a date with Venezuela in the quarterfinals awaits. Puerto Rico was also a big winner on Wednesday night, but the team's ousting of the Dominican Republic came with a cost, as closer Edwin Díaz hurt his knee during the on-field celebration. Japan, Cuba, Italy, Australia, Venezuela and Mexico round out the quarterfinal field, and knockout round play kicked off Wednesday morning with Cuba ousting Australia.

With the field down to eight teams, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)



Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

Team W L Cuba (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Italy (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Team W L Japan (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Australia (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Korea 2 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 4

Pool C

Team W L Mexico 3 1 United States 3 1 Canada 2 2 Colombia 1 3 Great Britain 1 3

Pool D

Team W L Venezuela (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Puerto Rico 3 1 Dominican Republic 2 2 Israel 1 3 Nicaragua 0 4

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket

Major League Baseball/World Baseball Classic

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 17

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21