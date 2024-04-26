Red-hot teams clash when the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers in an American League Central matchup on Friday afternoon. The Royals (16-10), who have won three in a row, are 7-3 against divisional foes in 2024. The Tigers (14-11), who have won three of four, have also won seven of 10 games within the Central Division. Detroit has won the last five meetings with Kansas City, and won 10 of 13 against the Royals last season.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Royals lead the all-time series 393-392, but the Tigers hold a 207-187 edge in games played in Detroit. The Tigers are a -117 favorite on the money line (risk $117 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Tigers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Tigers vs. Royals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024 MLB season on a profitable 110-85 run on top-rated MLB picks dating back to last season, and it has excelled on top-rated run-line picks during that span, going 19-7 (+737). Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Royals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Royals vs. Tigers:

Royals vs. Tigers money line: Kansas City -102, Detroit -117

Royals vs. Tigers over/under: 8 runs

Royals vs. Tigers run line: Kansas City -1.5 (+158)

KC: The Royals have a plus-39 run differential through the first 26 games in 2024

DET: The Tigers have hit the money line in 68 of their last 135 games (+12.85 units)

Royals vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit is expected to send right-hander Reese Olson (0-3, 3.80 ERA) to the mound. Olson has pitched well in three of his four starts. In his last outing, a 4-3 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Olson allowed five hits, four runs -- two earned -- with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work. He allowed just one earned run on six hits in a 1-0 loss to Texas on April 15. In that game, he walked one and struck out eight. In two career starts against Kansas City, he has no record, but a 3.09 ERA with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Right fielder Kerry Carpenter is among Detroit's top hitters. In 25 games this season, he is hitting .289 with five doubles, two triples, three homers and 13 RBI with seven runs scored. He had an eight-game hitting streak stopped on Tuesday. He's had five multi-hit games so far this season, including a 4-for-5 performance with a double and two RBI in a 5-4 win at Minnesota on April 19. He has two homers and six RBI in 16 career games against Kansas City. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Royals

Right-hander Seth Lugo (3-1, 2.03 ERA) will start for Kansas City. Lugo has gone at least six innings in four of five starts, including seven in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on April 15. In that game, he scattered four hits and one walk, while striking out four. He picked up an 11-2 win over Houston on April 10, pitching six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. He has faced the Tigers just once in his career, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

Catcher Salvador Perez has been on a roll, with hits in eight of the past 10 games, including a four-game hitting streak. In 24 games this season, he is batting .352 with four doubles, six homers, 23 RBI and 11 runs scored. He was 6-for-13 in the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays this past week. Perez has always hit Tigers pitching well. In 94 career games against Detroit, he is batting .269 with 18 doubles, one triple, 22 homers and 66 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Royals vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Royals, and which side of the money line should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's 110-85 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.