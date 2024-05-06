The Philadelphia Phillies go for the four-game series sweep when they battle the San Francisco Giants on Monday afternoon. Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 5-4 on Sunday Night Baseball, and have outscored them 23-10 in the series. The Giants (15-20), tied for third with Arizona in the National League West, have lost three in a row and seven of 10. The Phillies (24-11), who lead the NL East, have won five in a row and nine of 10.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is the -200 favorite on the money line (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Phillies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Phillies vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -200, San Francisco +165

Phillies vs. Giants over/under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Giants run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+102)

SF: The Giants have hit the team total Under in 55 of their last 85 games (+22.17 units)

PHI: +554 on the money line in 2024

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to send right-hander Zack Wheeler (3-3, 1.91 ERA) to the mound. Wheeler has been on a roll of late, earning three consecutive wins. He is coming off a 2-1 win at Los Angeles against the Angels on Wednesday. In five innings, he allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. In his April 25 start at Cincinnati, he picked up a 5-0 win, pitching six innings and allowing just one hit and four walks, while striking out eight.

Third baseman Alec Bohm has been red hot of late, extending his hitting streak to 18 games on Sunday. In that game, he was 1-for-4 with a double and one run scored. He has nine multiple hit-games during this stretch, including a 4-for-4 performance with a double and two RBI in a 7-4 loss at Cincinnati on April 24. In 35 games, he is batting .360 with 13 doubles, one triple, four homers and 32 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Giants

Right-hander Mason Black (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to take the mound for San Francisco and make his big-league debut. He will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to make the start. He has been solid at Triple-A, posting a 1.01 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 26.2 innings in six starts. He will start in place of Blake Snell (thigh) who remains unavailable.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada has been in a groove of late and enters Monday's action with a five-game hitting streak. In Sunday's loss, he was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. He was 3-for-5 with an RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 14-3 loss. He had two hits with a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 defeat. In 34 games this season, Estrada is hitting .256 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers and 19 RBI. See which team to pick here.

