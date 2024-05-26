The Chicago White Sox extended their losing streak to five in a row on Sunday, dropping a 4-1 contest to the Baltimore Orioles (box score). The White Sox, who were no-hit through the first seven innings by right-hander Kyle Bradish, mustered just one hit on the day: that coming in the form of a pinch-hit home run by Danny Mendick off reliever Danny Coulombe.

After the game, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol expressed frustration with his roster.

"I don't have much. [Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet] pitched his ass off. We got no-hit through [seven innings.] We had a pinch-hitter break it up," Grifol told reporters, including MLB's Scott Merkin. "The rest of the guys… Not the rest of the guys. Most of the guys were [expletive] flat today. Unacceptable. That's all I got."

Crochet did indeed pitch well on Sunday, serving as the White Sox's lone bright spot. He surrendered just two runs on three hits and a walk, all the while striking out 11 batters across six innings of work. Crochet's outing lowered his 2024 ERA to 3.68.

The White Sox have now dropped nine of their last 10 contests. They're 3-11 since reeling off a season-high four-game winning streak in early May.

Things may not get any better for the White Sox anytime soon, either. Following a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning on Monday, they'll play 13 consecutive games against teams who are .500 or better.

The White Sox's 15-39 record represents the worst mark in the majors. Under Major League Baseball's rules regarding the draft lottery and teams who don't receive revenue-sharing money, the White Sox will not be eligible to pick earlier than 10th next year.