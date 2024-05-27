The Boston Red Sox battle the Baltimore Orioles in a key American League East matchup on Monday afternoon. Boston defeated Milwaukee 2-1 on Sunday, while Baltimore posted a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox (27-26), who are third in the division, have won five of their last seven games. The Orioles (33-18), who are second in the AL East, have won four in a row and seven of 11. They swept a three-game series at Fenway Park in Boston earlier this season.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Orioles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Red Sox vs. Orioles money line: Boston +134, Baltimore -159

Red Sox vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+129)

BOS: The Red Sox are 6-9 against left-handed pitching in 2024

BAL: The Orioles are 17-9 in day games this season

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is expected to send left-hander Cole Irvin (4-2, 3.15 ERA) to the mound. Irvin has registered wins in four of his last five decisions, allowing just five earned runs since April 15. In a 3-0 win at Cincinnati on May 3, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out four. In a 7-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on April 27, he pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, while striking out five.

Catcher Adley Rutschman is among Baltimore's top hitters this season. In 49 games, he is hitting .300 with seven doubles, 10 homers and 35 RBI. He is coming off a 2-for-4 performance with a homer and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Chicago White Sox. In Thursday's 8-6 win over the White Sox, he was 2-for-5 with three RBI. In 30 career games against Boston, he is hitting .242 with four doubles, four homers and 14 RBI.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Right-hander Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.86 ERA) will start for Boston. In eight games, including seven starts, Criswell has walked eight batters, while striking out 34 in 34.2 innings. He will be looking for his first decision since defeating San Francisco 4-0 on April 30. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out four. In his last outing, a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay, he received a no-decision despite pitching 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out six.

Third baseman Rafael Devers continues to be one of Boston's top hitters. In Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, he was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. He has hits in seven of his past 10 games, including two multi-hit games. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored in a 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay on May 16. In 42 games this season, he is hitting .272 with 11 doubles, 10 homers, 24 RBI and 27 runs scored.

