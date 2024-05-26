The New York Yankees will enter the final week of May stationed in first place in the American League East. That is without receiving a start from ace Gerrit Cole, who is eyeing a June return after being sidelined since spring training because of elbow nerve inflammation and edema. Even with Cole parked, New York's starting rotation has thus far been a strength of the club. These Yankees now have a share of an accomplishment to prove it, too.

On Sunday, right-hander Clarke Schmidt recorded New York's 14th consecutive start of five-plus innings and two or fewer runs in a 5-2 loss against the San Diego Padres (box score). The Yankees entered Sunday with an 18-5 mark for the month, including a recent four-game winning streak that saw them surrender a total of one run over their three most recent games.

Only three other teams have pulled off such a stretch since the mound was moved to its current distance back in 1893, according to MLB's Sarah Langs: the 1907 Philadelphia Phillies, the 1968 Pittsburgh Pirates, and the 2022 New York Mets.

Schmidt, for his part, went exactly five innings on Sunday versus the San Diego Padres. He struck out six batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. Schmidt stretched his road scoreless streak to more than 24 innings, giving him the longest by any Yankees pitcher since Mike Mussina in 2003.

His outing also lowered his 2024 ERA from 2.59 to 2.52. All five of the Yankees' typical starters -- Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes, and Carlos Rodón -- have an ERA+ of 122 or higher. Additionally, everyone but Stroman has a strikeout-to-walk ratio higher than 2.40.

It's worth noting that such a streak does not inherently guarantee a team will do big things the rest of the way. The 1907 Phillies won 83 games and the 1968 Pirates finished below .500 (80-82). The 2022 Mets were, by far, the most successful of the bunch, winning 101 games before losing 2-1 in the National League Wild Card Series against the Padres.

Nevertheless, the Yankees will take what their rotation has given them to date -- and will hope that even better days await once Cole is back in the fold.