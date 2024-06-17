Big-name pitchers highlight the Monday MLB schedule as Paul Skenes (Pirates), Sonny Gray (Cardinals) and Max Fried (Braves) are among the probables. Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, is taking the league by storm as a rookie. He's 3-0 with a .243 ERA and he's struck out at least eight in his last three outings. Is he worth a big chunk of your MLB DFS budget on Monday, and should you fade Reds hitters in this spot?

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani at $7,000 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. With Mookie Betts (hand) out for the foreseeable future, Ohtani should be even further motivated to produce for the Dodgers. Ohtani is coming off a huge Sunday where he hit two home runs and recorded a walk against the Royals.

Now he heads to Coors Field, the most hitter-friendly park in the league. He had a 1.125 OPS in his 16 at-bats at Coors in 2023 and McClure is willing to pay up to make sure he's in his MLB DFS lineups on Monday.

McClure is also targeting St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn ($3,700 on DraftKings, $2,800 on FanDuel), who takes on Marlins lefty starter Braxton Garrett (2-2, 6.10 ERA). Winn hits lefties much harder than righties. Despite having approximately half as many at-bats against them, he's driven in the same number of runs against lefties (12) as he has against righties.

All three of his home runs have come against southpaws as well. He has a .462 slugging percentage against them, so this is a great chance to add a value bat in your MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

