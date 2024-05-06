Two of the top offenses in the majors will square off on Monday night when the Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. San Diego ranks second in runs scored (187) this season, while Chicago ranks sixth with 168 runs. This has created some profitable MLB DFS stacks within both lineups heading into Monday's game. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is batting .344 with five home runs and 23 RBI, posting a trio of three-hit outings in his last five games.

Profar is facing Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele, who is returning from a hamstring injury to make just his second start of the season. Should you target any players from this matchup when you set your MLB DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Royals second baseman Michael Massey as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Massey went 3 of 4 and scored two runs, returning 15 points on DraftKings and 18.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, May 6. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Witt is off to an outstanding start to the season, leading Kansas City with a team-high 44 hits. He is batting .319 with four home runs and 19 RBI after going 2 of 4 with two runs scored against Texas on Sunday.

Witt has three multi-hit performances in his last five games, and he has also drawn three walks in his last two outings. He continues to add DFS value with stolen bases, swiping 11 bags on 15 attempts this season. Witt went four of 10 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in his last two outings against Milwaukee.

McClure is also rostering Dodgers outfielder Shohei Ohtani at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Ohtani continues to live up to massive expectations, batting .364 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI through his first 35 games with the Dodgers. He played a key role in a series sweep over Atlanta this weekend, going 7 of 9 with three homers and five RBI in the final two games of the series.

Ohtani went 4 of 4 with two homers and three RBI on Sunday, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning before adding a solo shot in the eighth. He leads the National League in batting average, home runs, OBP, SLG, OPS, hits and doubles. Ohtani is the most expensive player in DFS contests on Monday, but McClure thinks he has been too good to avoid in DFS strategy. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 6, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.