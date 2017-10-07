A day after costly mistake, Yankees manager Joe Girardi took responsibility

By now you know the backstory: The Yankees suffered a crushing loss to the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS in large part because New York manager Joe Girardi declined to challenge a critical call on the field.

With two out, runners on the corners, and the Yankees leading by five runs, Lonnie Chisenhall fouled off six straight pitches from Chad Green before the plate ump ruled that the seventh pitch of the at-bat hit him on the hand. That loaded the bases and brought Francisco Lindor to the plate. The problem is that the pitch in question didn't hit Chisenhall but rather grazed the knob of his bat before settling into catcher Gary Sanchez's glove. It should've been a foul-tip strikeout that ended the inning, but instead it lead to the Yankees' biggest blown lead in a playoff game since 2002 ...

The question is why Yankees manager Joe Girardi didn't challenge the ruling on the field. Sanchez was imploring him to do so, but Girardi, for reasons sufficient unto himself, chose not to. It was a massive error on Girardi's part, and it may have in essence snuffed out the Yankees' postseason hopes.

Initially, Girardi explained himself by saying he wasn't sure the call would've been overturned and, more curiously, that he didn't want to upset his pitcher's rhythm. Still, the downside of losing that challenge is far, far outstripped by the upside of winning it. Nevermind that the call almost certainly would've been overturned, it should've been an obvious choice for Girardi.

The next morning, it seems that reality has set it. Here's what Girardi said after one of the biggest managerial gaffes in postseason history:

Joe Girardi: “I take responsibility for everything, and I feel horrible about it.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 7, 2017

And ...

Joe Girardi: “I screwed up. It’s hard. It’s a hard day for me. But I’ve got to move forward and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 7, 2017

That's striking the right tone for what was an obvious mistake, but this is really the tone he should've struck in his post-game comments. Either way, this is going to hang over Girardi's head for a long time.