New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge clubbed his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, tying the American League and Yankees team records, previously held alone by Roger Maris (61 in 1961).

The list of players to hit more than 61 home runs in a season is only three and those players did it six times total. Those seasons all happened between 1998 and 2001 and many people believe there's a black cloud hanging over that period in baseball history. Maris' son is one of them.

For those people and those who hold either the AL or Yankees home run records near and dear, Judge hitting 62 would be an enormous deal.

Regardless of any opinions on the matter, 62 is rarefied air.

Here's how you can tune in to watch Judge chase history:

Yankees vs. Orioles streaming info

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, Sept. 30

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: YES | MASN | MLB Network

Live stream: fuboTV | MLB.tv (free game of the day) | Amazon Prime

MLB home run leaderboards

Judge enters Friday's game tied for seventh on the single-season MLB home run list and tied for first on the American League single-season home run list. Take a look:

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

T7. Aaron Judge, 61, 2022

T7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Most single-season home runs, American League

T1. Aaron Judge, 61, 2022

T1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

2. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

Scouting report

Right-hander Jordan Lyles gets the ball for the Orioles. He's given up 25 home runs in 172 innings this season, which is sixth-most in the AL, and his rate of 2.7 HR/9 this season is well above the 1.1 league average. He led the majors in home runs allowed last season with 38.

Even better news for Judge and the Yankees is Lyles' work away from Camden. On the road this season, he has a 5.56 ERA and 19 home runs allowed in 89 innings.

In career head-to-head matchups, Judge has gone 5 for 14 (.357) with two doubles and two homers against Lyles. That's a .929 slugging percentage, albeit in a small sample. He was 0 for 2 against Lyles before this year, so all damage has come in 2022.

Whenever Lyles is removed, the eyes turn to the Orioles' sneaky-good bullpen. Judge might not want to see Dillon Tate (0-9, 3 K). He hasn't seen Cionel Pérez (who has filthy stuff) and is only 0 for 1 with a walk against stud closer Félix Bautista.

While numbers, especially in these samples, can't predict the future, the best bet for Judge Friday night will come against Lyles.