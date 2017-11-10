Agent Scott Boras has some interesting nicknames for top free agent J.D. Martinez

Boras has nicknamed Martinez 'J.D. Kong' for his prodigious power

There was no more impactful trade deadline pickup this past season than the Diamondbacks adding J.D. Martinez. The D-Backs sent the Tigers three non-elite prospects, and in return, Martinez hit .303/.366/.741 with 29 homers in only 62 games with Arizona, and helped the team to the NL Division Series.

Overall, the 30-year-old Martinez swatted 45 home runs with a .303/.376/.690 batting line in 119 games in 2017, becoming the first player to hit 45 homers in fewer than 120 games. It's hard to put together a better contract season than that. Sure enough, agent Scott Boras is already touting Martinez as a $200 million player. And he's giving him a new nickname too. Two new nicknames, actually.

The King Kong of Slug? J.D. Kong? Not sure whether those will catch on. I still prefer Just Dingers Martinez myself, but to each his own.

A nickname won't get Martinez or any other player $200 million. His injury history -- Martinez has played 130 games only once in the last four years -- and lack of defensive value will prevent Martinez from getting $200 million, but Boras very well might get him $150 million. He's the best for a reason.

