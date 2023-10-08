Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah recently received an injection to combat shoulder soreness, general manager Ross Atkins told reporters during his season wrap-up press conference on Saturday. Atkins stressed that Manoah's shoulder ailment is not structural in nature.

"It was his decision and we supported him," Atkins said, per the Associated Press. "Our medical staff wasn't suggesting that. He made the decision on his own to move in that direction. He thought it would be helpful. There was one doctor there in particular who thought it potentially could be helpful for him on symptoms he was feeling that were not structural."

Manoah, 25, had one of the most disappointing seasons in the majors on an individual level. He appeared 19 times, accumulating a 5.87 ERA (72 ERA+) and a 1.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 87 innings. Those marks were a far cry from Manoah's effort the previous season, when he posted a 2.24 ERA (172 ERA+) and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio en route to a third-place finish in American League Cy Young Award balloting.

Manoah so underwhelmed that the Blue Jays optioned him to the minors on two separate occasions this season -- something that Atkins admitted Manoah disagreed with the organization about. Still, it does not appear that Manoah will be attempting to force his way out of Toronto and to another organization.

"He has not asked for a trade," Atkins said, "and we are focused on solutions with him and focused on putting him in position to be successful."

The Blue Jays were eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday, falling to the Minnesota Twins in a sweep in their best-of-three Wild Card Series. Toronto won 89 games during the regular season, but now faces an offseason that could see them lose third baseman Matt Chapman, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, and first baseman/DH Brandon Belt to free agency.