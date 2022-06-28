Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Archie Bradley has landed on the injured list with a broken right elbow, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks and overall is expected to be sidelined around two months, which means Bradley could return in time for the final month of the regular season.

Sam Blum tweets that according to the team's head trainer, Bradley suffered the injury when he tripped and fell coming out of the dugout in the early moments of the Angels' recent brawl with the Mariners:

And this appears to be when Bradley suffered the fracture:

Bradley was not among the 12 players suspended for their actions during and leading up to the benches-clearing fracas.

Bradley in this, his age-29 campaign, has pitched to a 4.82 ERA (83 ERA+) with 15 strikeouts and six unintentional walks in 18 2/3 innings. After turning in a solid season with the Phillies in 2021, Bradley this past offseason signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Angels.