Shohei Ohtani has exploded into one of the most talked-about players in all of baseball in recent seasons. According to a press release from Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and starting pitcher has finished the 2023 season with the most popular jersey across the league.

The list tallies the jersey sales from MLBShop.com of player jerseys throughout the 2023 season.

This marks the first season in which Ohtani has topped the most popular jerseys list. Ohtani had previously appeared in the top 10 on two occasions (2018 and 2021). It is also the first time in which a Japanese player has been crowned as having the MLB's most popular jersey. Ohtani finished the 2023 season with a 10-5 record and a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, while also slugging 44 home runs and driving in 95 runs before his year was cut short due to an elbow injury.

Just behind Ohtani was Ronald Acuña Jr. as the Atlanta Braves star came in at No. 2 on the list. The Braves were heavily represented on the MLB's most popular jerseys list with Matt Olson (No. 8), Austin Riley (No. 12), and Ozzie Albies (No. 18) also appearing on the list in 2023.

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez (No. 7) and Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (No. 20) both made their first appearances on the list. Rodríguez is the first Mariners player to ever finish in the top 10 on the most popular jerseys list since the league starting keeping track of the stats in 2010. Ohtani's teammate, Mike Trout, also appeared in the top 10 on the list for the 10th consecutive season as he landed at No. 10.

Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who debuted in June, came in at No. 16 on the list alongside teammate Joey Votto (No. 13). De La Cruz is the youngest player to appear on the list and the youngest since Acuña in 2018.