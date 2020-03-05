Astros announce ring ceremony and replica ALCS trophy giveaway, promptly get roasted on Twitter

The Houston Astros are holding a Championship Weekend this upcoming season to reveal their ALCS pennant, and shockingly, it is not being well received by baseball fans. The team announced in a press release that the weekend will take place from Thursday March 26 to Sunday, March 29. It will start with the team presenting the ALCS pennant on Thursday and continue on Friday with a ring ceremony, where fans in attendance will take home a replica ALCS Trophy.

It doesn't stop there. There was even more for the anti-Astros community to pick apart as the press release continued. Friday night will feature fireworks, but they will take place after the game. So no, the fireworks are not a new way to alert batters to what pitch is coming (One firework = fastball?)

On Saturday, when Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez are presented with their Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards, respectively, fans will receive American League Champions replica rings. To close out the weekend, Alex Bregman, Zack Greinke and George Springer will get their Silver Slugger awards and Greinke will be presented his Gold Glove award as fans take home a Jose Altuve MVP Bobblehead. No word yet on if that bobblehead will feature a collar tattoo or buzzer.

Now that we got all that out of the way, let's get to the jokes.

When Championship Weekend was announced, Twitter took it and ran with it. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Knicks might have something to say about this one.

Can an organization be more tone deaf? — j (@yankeechick78) March 5, 2020

Remember those replica rings I talked about above? Here's an exclusive first look.

@Dodgers I just found the '17 #Astros "NEW" World Series rings online & look what they have on them a trash can & a buzzer. One unique feature is when you press the buzzer confetti shoots out the top of the ring #Yankees #Dodgers #AstrosCheatingScandal pic.twitter.com/9SqSRBTnQX — Mr. Movie (@menefeescorner) March 5, 2020

And here is the Altuve bobblehead.

What about the 2017 MVP WS Bobblehead? pic.twitter.com/kkRUmhjSvY — El Paso Strong!! (@DoraCarrillo17) March 5, 2020

The computer monitor is the real MVP.

Does the trash can , computer monitor, center field camera man and the interns all get rings too? — Gondor Capital Management (@CapitalGondor) March 4, 2020

Replica trash can day is the week after.

Fans needed to get replica trash cans . — Lara (@Lara55378655) March 5, 2020

The pregame ceremonies include a drum performance, but the drums are trash cans.

An early look at the replica trophy. The night is sponsored by Rubbermaid#AstrosCheatingScandal #MLB pic.twitter.com/Q11PBWrxt3 — Steve Paterson (@Steve3141592653) March 5, 2020

Houston's new mascot.

Altuve insists he is innocent in regards to BuzzerGate, but that isn't stopping fans from bringing it up every chance they get.

Why is the Altuve bobble head the first one that ever requires batteries? — Matty NoNo (@MMnotine) March 5, 2020

"If you ain't first, you're last." Or in this case, if you ain't first you have a four day celebration for your team.

God I hate those stupid ALCS rings, that's like getting a 2nd place trophy, shoulda won the whole WS last year. pic.twitter.com/daaL5YKpXF — Xavier Rivera (@Dragon787) March 5, 2020

They are not.

Man... I thought the Stros were beyond celebrating second place... pic.twitter.com/5nYPKVXLQx — Mike Yang (@GamblingGourmet) March 5, 2020

If anything, at least Championship Weekend will bring us more jokes and memes. I'm going out on a limb here and saying there will be a few cringeworthy moments as well.

Opposing fans in attendance are likely to make themselves known and if it's anything like it has been, with boos and mocking shouts of pitches coming in, this is going to be good. My guess is a few signs will be stolen that day.... I mean regarding Astros security taking them away from opposing fans, of course.