Astros-Dodgers World Series 2017: Strat-O-Matic predicts score of Game 6
The Dodgers are projected to force a Game 7
Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.
With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continuing Tuesday night, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:
|Team
|R
|H
|E
Astros
4
8
0
Dodgers
7
11
0
Yup, we're going to have a Game 7 -- at least if real life plays out like the simulation. The Dodgers are expected to pounce on Justin Verlander early and often, and then stave off elimination by adding some extra run support late. That combination is enough to win the biggest game of their season.
Check back on Wednesday to see what's expected from Game 7 -- provided, of course, there is a Game 7.
