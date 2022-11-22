Along with winning the World Series, the Houston Astros will also see record payments to their bank accounts. The Astros will receive record postseason shares of $516,437 each, according to MLB.com.

Due to the new expanded Wild Card Series, the total players' postseason pool was a record $107.5 million. That was a 19% increase over last season's pool of $90.5 million. With their cut, the Astros chose to issue 59 full shares and 14.14 partial shares.

For comparison, the Atlanta Braves collected shares worth $397,000 each after winning the 2021 World Series, although they did issue more shares than the Astros.

The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies handed out 72 full shares and 15.03 partial shares at $296,255 each.

The Astros have been cashing some big postseason checks recently. They also held the previous record for largest postseason shares in MLB history at $438,901.57, which they set in 2017.

According to the league's official website, each postseason team gets a share of money earned from the playoff gate revenue, with the World Series champion receiving the largest cut.

The players' pool is formed with 50% of the gate revenue from all the Wild Card games, 60% of gate revenue from the first three games of the Division Series, 60% of the gate revenue from the first four games of the League Championship Series, and 60% of the gate revenue from the first four World Series games.

Players are allowed to vote on how many full and partial shares are given out to other team personnel.