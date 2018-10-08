Astros vs. Indians: George Springer hits two homers, sets franchise record for most postseason home runs
The 29-year-old has 10 career home runs in the MLB playoffs
In the fifth inning of Game of the American League Division Series, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer blasted a solo home run off of Cleveland Indians' Mike Clevinger to tie the game up, 1-1.
The homer was Springer's ninth career postseason home run, setting an Astros franchise record.
In the eighth inning, Springer hit another solo home run bringing his total to 10 career postseason home runs and extending the Astros' lead over the Indians.
This is only Springer's third postseason. He played in six games during the Astros' 2015 run, and he was a starter for every game (18) during Houston's World Series run last year. In his last nine postseason games, Springer has hit eight home runs.
The Astros are trying to complete a sweep of the Indians to advance to their second consecutive American League Championship Series.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 3
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in the Bronx in Game 3 of the ALDS
-
Watch Astros-Indians ALDS Game 3
Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-0 and will try and close things out on the road Mo...
-
Watch Dodgers-Braves NLDS Game 4
The Braves remained alive with a win in Game 3 on Sunday
-
Lindor's HR keeping Indians alive
Lindor broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth
-
Yankees ready for home cooking in ALDS
The Yankees have been unbeatable at home the last two postseasons
-
Clevinger loves 'Dazed and Confused'
The pitcher isn't the first to draw comparisons to the cult classic's protagonist