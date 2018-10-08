Astros vs. Indians: George Springer hits two homers, sets franchise record for most postseason home runs

In the fifth inning of Game of the American League Division Series, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer blasted a solo home run off of Cleveland Indians' Mike Clevinger to tie the game up, 1-1.

The homer was Springer's ninth career postseason home run, setting an Astros franchise record.

In the eighth inning, Springer hit another solo home run bringing his total to 10 career postseason home runs and extending the Astros' lead over the Indians.

This is only Springer's third postseason. He played in six games during the Astros' 2015 run, and he was a starter for every game (18) during Houston's World Series run last year. In his last nine postseason games, Springer has hit eight home runs.

The Astros are trying to complete a sweep of the Indians to advance to their second consecutive American League Championship Series.