Astros vs. Nationals: Buckle up for Gerrit Cole-Max Scherzer rematch to break World Series deadlock

Following a Houston Astros victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night, the best-of-seven series is now tied at 2-2. That makes Sunday's Game 5 important in two obvious ways: 1) the winner will be a victory away from the championship; and 2) the game will feature another matchup between Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer.

Cole and Scherzer faced off in Game 1, but the bout didn't live up to the hype. Combined, the two threw 12 innings, permitted 13 hits and seven runs, walked four, and struck out 13 batters. Cole allowed more of the damage, yet also pitched deeper into the game.

Odds are the two will fare better in Game 5. After all, they are two of the league's best starters.

During the regular season, Cole started 33 times and compiled a 2.50 ERA (185 ERA+) and 6.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio. It's worth noting that he had two starts in which he allowed five-plus runs during the season -- he recorded a quality start in each of his next outings. Cole had been quality in his three postseason outings prior to Game 1, yielding just one run in 22 innings.

What's more is that, with the exception of the regular-season finale, Cole has thrown at least seven innings every start since September 2. He figures to work deep in what might be his final start with Houston, given impending free agency this winter.

As for Scherzer, he accumulated a 2.92 ERA (157 ERA+) and 7.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 regular-season outings. He'd appeared four times this postseason prior to the start of the World Series and had yielded four runs in 19 innings.

Comparatively, Scherzer isn't as sure to work past the sixth inning. Since his return in late August, he's pitched more than six innings in just three of his 11 starts. Granted, two of those have occurred in the postseason, suggesting Davey Martinez is willing to let him eat.

On paper, it's everything you could want in a game: a pivotal World Series matchup between two quality teams with two aces on the mound. The only thing that might top it is ... well, the Game 6 match between Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg with the championship on the line.