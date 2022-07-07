Minute Maid Park hosts an American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Houston Astros host the Kansas City Royals in the finale of a four-game set. Houston won two of the first three games, though Kansas City won on Wednesday. The Royals aim to even the series with a win on the road, with Houston aiming to continue home dominance with a 26-12 record at Minute Maid Park.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET in Houston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a -355 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8 in the latest Royals vs. Astros odds.

Royals vs. Astros money line: Astros -355, Royals +278

Royals vs. Astros over-under: 8 runs

Royals vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5

KC: The Royals are 13-24 in day games

HOU: The Astros are 23-9 in day games

Why you should back the Royals

The Royals have notable strengths, even if the Astros are favored in Thursday's game at home. Kansas City is leading the American League in triples this season, and the Royals have youthful talent and quality team speed. In addition, the Royals put the ball in play with regularity, ranking in the top five of the American League with a strikeout rate below 21 percent.

On the run prevention side, there is reason for optimism with Kris Bubic, who is pitching much better since the calendar flipped from May to June. Bubic also threw five scoreless innings against Houston earlier this season, and the Astros are not dominating offensive metrics to the level they have in previous years. In fact, Houston ranks below the AL average right now in hits, doubles, triples, and stolen bases for the 2022 season.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston's pitching profile on Thursday is top-notch. The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound to begin the matinee contest, and Verlander is an eight-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. Verlander has a 2.03 ERA this season, landing near the top of the AL pecking order, and he has a 0.83 WHIP in 2022. Opponents have a hideous .527 OPS against Verlander this season, and he has been even better lately, posting a 1.65 ERA in the last five starts.

Verlander is also facing a below-average Royals offense, with Kansas City ranking in the bottom five of the AL in runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS. Houston's bullpen is also top-tier, ranking in the top four of the AL in ERA and wins above replacement, and the Astros also boast the superior offense, especially through the prism of power-based metrics, in this matchup.

