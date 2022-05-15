For the first time in 13 days, the Houston Astros lost a game Saturday night. The Astros got blown out by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park to snap their 11-game winning streak (WAS 13, HOU 6), tied for the longest in baseball this season (the New York Yankees won 11 straight games from April 22 to May 3).

Astros righty Cristian Javier struggled through Friday's start and allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. He went into the game with a 0.83 ERA and left it with a 3.20 ERA. Yadiel Hernandez (three-run home run) and Maikel Franco (two-run HR) both went deep for Washington. Nelson Cruz chipped in a bases clearing double as well.

Houston allowed 12 runs and two home runs during the entire 11-game winning streak before allowing 13 runs and two home runs Saturday. The Nationals went into the game with only 24 home runs on the season, fifth fewest in baseball. Getting blown out by Washington is one of the least likeliest ways the winning streak could have ended. Baseball, you can't predict it.

The good news for Houston is first baseman Yuli Gurriel continued to show signs of life. He went 3 for 4 with two doubles on Saturday after going 2 for 4 with a homer on Friday. Gurriel has three extra-base hits in his past two games after recording four extra-base hits in his previous 14 games. The Astros have been waiting for him to get going.

Even with Friday's loss, the Astros sit in first place in the AL West at 22-12. Manager Dusty Baker moved into 10th place on the all-time wins list on Friday, when Houston won their 11th straight. The Astros and Nationals wrap up their three-game interleague series Sunday afternoon.