Houston Astros designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Alvarez was released from the hospital Friday night after leaving his team's game against the Braves with shortness of breath.

During an eventual 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Alvarez departed during an at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning after having trouble catching his breath. After the game, manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez's vitals were stable, and he was checked out at a local hospital. Baker also said that Alvarez's shortness of breath may have been worsened by smoke from fireworks set off at the ballpark.

On Saturday, the club announced that Alvarez was discharged from the hospital after all his test results came back normal. Alvarez was at Truist Park on Saturday prior to the start of the second game of the 2021 World Series rematch. He's set for further testing, which will likely determine how soon he can return to the lineup.

Alvarez, 25, has been a huge part of the Astros' success this season. He owns a slash line of .295/.400/.612 (185 OPS+) with 31 home runs in 103 games. Alvarez's current WAR of 4.9 ranks third among AL position players, which means he's currently in line for AL MVP consideration.