The Oakland Athletics are already making attempts to assimilate into the Las Vegas sports scene. The Athletics took out billboard space in Las Vegas in order to congratulate the Vegas Golden Knights on winning their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

There were several billboards that were placed in front of and leading up to Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The A's logo was placed on the right side of the congratulatory billboard directly in front of the stadium, which you can see in the tweet below:

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo recently signed Senate Bill 1 into law that will give the A's $380 million in public funds that they can put towards a planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ball park near the Las Vegas Strip.

The A's are currently awaiting final approval of the move to Las Vegas from Major League Baseball. The team requires 75 percent of the league's owners to vote in favor of the move to Nevada.

The A's would become the fourth professional franchise to call Las Vegas home if the move becomes official. The Raiders, Golden Knights and WNBA's Las Vegas Aces currently call the city home.