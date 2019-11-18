Baseball Hall of Fame ballot 2020: Yankees legend Derek Jeter headlines list of potential inductees

On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame released the official 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. The 32-player ballot includes 14 holdovers from last year and 18 newcomers. Here are those 18 candidates new to the ballot, in alphabetical order:

Bobby Abreu

Josh Beckett

Heath Bell

Eric Chavez

Adam Dunn

Chone Figgins

Rafael Furcal

Jason Giambi

Raul Ibanez

Derek Jeter

Paul Konerko

Cliff Lee

Carlos Pena

Brad Penny

J.J. Putz

Brian Roberts

Alfonso Soriano

Jose Valverde

Obviously, Jeter is going in on the first ballot, possibly even unanimously after longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous Hall of Fame inductee earlier this year. Abreu has a decent stathead case for the Hall of Fame and other first-timers like Giambi, Konerko, Lee, and Soriano had long careers that should garner Hall of Fame votes, though induction is unlikely.

Now here are the 14 players returning to the ballot and last year's voting percentage. Players are allowed a maximum 10 years on the ballot and must appear on 75 percent of submitted ballots to garner induction into the Hall of Fame. They must appear on at least five percent of submitted ballots to remain on the ballot another year.

Player Year on ballot 2019 voting percentage Curt Schilling 8th 60.9% Roger Clemens 8th 59.5% Barry Bonds 8th 59.1% Larry Walker 10th 54.6% Omar Vizquel 3rd 42.8% Manny Ramirez 4th 22.8% Jeff Kent 7th 18.1% Scott Rolen 3rd 17.2% Billy Wagner 5th 16.7% Todd Helton 2nd 16.5% Gary Sheffield 6th 13.6% Andy Pettitte 2nd 9.9% Sammy Sosa 8th 8.5% Andruw Jones 3rd 7.5%

Schilling's voting percentage has steadily increased and he is trending toward Hall of Fame induction, if not this year, than before his 10 years are up. Clemens and Bonds have clear-cut Hall of Fame credentials, though their voting percentages have stagnated in recent years due to their alleged involvement with performance-enhancing drugs. Historically, there is a bump in support for players in their final year on the ballot, which could help Walker. It's unlikely he'll jump over 75 percent, however.

The Baseball Writers Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting on Jan. 20, alongside the results of the Modern Era ballot. Any electees will be inducted on Sunday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.. The question boils down to who will be joining Jeter in the class of 2020.