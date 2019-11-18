Baseball Hall of Fame ballot 2020: Yankees legend Derek Jeter headlines list of potential inductees

Jeter, making his first appearance, is one of 32 players on the ballot

On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame released the official 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. The 32-player ballot includes 14 holdovers from last year and 18 newcomers. Here are those 18 candidates new to the ballot, in alphabetical order: 

  • Bobby Abreu
  • Josh Beckett
  • Heath Bell
  • Eric Chavez
  • Adam Dunn
  • Chone Figgins
  • Rafael Furcal
  • Jason Giambi
  • Raul Ibanez
  • Derek Jeter
  • Paul Konerko
  • Cliff Lee
  • Carlos Pena
  • Brad Penny
  • J.J. Putz
  • Brian Roberts
  • Alfonso Soriano
  • Jose Valverde

Obviously, Jeter is going in on the first ballot, possibly even unanimously after longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous Hall of Fame inductee earlier this year. Abreu has a decent stathead case for the Hall of Fame and other first-timers like Giambi, Konerko, Lee, and Soriano had long careers that should garner Hall of Fame votes, though induction is unlikely.

Now here are the 14 players returning to the ballot and last year's voting percentage. Players are allowed a maximum 10 years on the ballot and must appear on 75 percent of submitted ballots to garner induction into the Hall of Fame. They must appear on at least five percent of submitted ballots to remain on the ballot another year.

PlayerYear on ballot2019 voting percentage

Curt Schilling

8th

60.9%

Roger Clemens

8th

59.5%

Barry Bonds

8th

59.1%

Larry Walker

10th

54.6%

Omar Vizquel

3rd

42.8%

Manny Ramirez

4th

22.8%

Jeff Kent

7th

18.1%

Scott Rolen

3rd

17.2%

Billy Wagner

5th

16.7%

Todd Helton

2nd

16.5%

Gary Sheffield

6th

13.6%

Andy Pettitte

2nd

9.9%

Sammy Sosa

8th

8.5%

Andruw Jones

3rd

7.5%

Schilling's voting percentage has steadily increased and he is trending toward Hall of Fame induction, if not this year, than before his 10 years are up. Clemens and Bonds have clear-cut Hall of Fame credentials, though their voting percentages have stagnated in recent years due to their alleged involvement with performance-enhancing drugs. Historically, there is a bump in support for players in their final year on the ballot, which could help Walker. It's unlikely he'll jump over 75 percent, however.

The Baseball Writers Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting on Jan. 20, alongside the results of the Modern Era ballot. Any electees will be inducted on Sunday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.. The question boils down to who will be joining Jeter in the class of 2020.    

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories