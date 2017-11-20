BBWAA Hall of Fame: Chipper Jones, Jim Thome headline the newcomers on ballot

Chipper Jones and Jim Thome join holdovers Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero

One of the hallmarks of the baseball offseason would be the annual arguing over the Hall of Fame balloting. This season's version can now begin in earnest, because the BBWAA has released its Hall of Fame ballot. 

BBWAA members who have served for 10 or more years and been selected to vote must hand in their ballots with a postmark no later than Dec. 31. They can vote for up to 10 players. Players receiving at least 75 percent of the vote will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next summer. The results will be revealed on MLB Network Jan. 24, 2018 on a show that begins at 6 p.m. ET. 

Last year, Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were enshrined. Expect them to be joined by at least three more players this time around. 

Newcomer Chipper Jones is a cinch to be elected in first try. Jim Thome and his 600-plus home runs have a shot at getting in as well. Holdovers Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero each received over 70 percent of the vote last year, so they also are likely to push over the 75 percent threshold this year. 

Here's a look at the full ballot, including last year's vote percentage for those who aren't first-timers. 

PlayerYear on ballotLast vote %

Trevor Hoffman

3rd

74.0

Vladimir Guerrero

2nd

71.7

Edgar Martinez

9th

58.6

Roger Clemens

6th

54.1

Barry Bonds

6th

53.8

Mike Mussina

5th

51.8

Curt Schilling

6th

45.0

Manny Ramirez

2nd

23.8

Larry Walker

8th

21.9

Fred McGriff

9th

21.7

Jeff Kent

5th

16.7

Gary Sheffield

4th

13.3

Billy Wagner

3rd

10.2

Sammy Sosa

6th

8.6

Chipper Jones

1st

Jim Thome

1st

Scott Rolen

1st

Omar Vizquel

1st

Johan Santana

1st

Andruw Jones

1st

Johnny Damon

1st

Jamie Moyer

1st

Chris Carpenter

1st

Kerry Wood

1st

Carlos Zambrano

1st

Livan Hernandez

1st

Orlando Hudson

1st

Aubrey Huff

1st

Jason Isringhausen

1st

Carlos Lee

1st

Brad Lidge

1st

Hideki Matsui

1st

Kevin Millwood

1st

It's going to be interesting to see how much, if any, gain Edgar Martinez makes in his second-to-last effort to get in. Also, keep an eye on Bonds and Clemens. They are pretty much tied to each other for many reasons and made significant gains last year. 

Among the first-timers, arguments about Rolen and Vizquel seem like they could get heated. I'll be interested to see if Johan gets any run as well. 

In terms of getting in this time, though, Chipper, Hoffman and Vlad should make it while Thome probably has a shot. 

The 2-4 man class here would join anyone from the 'Modern Baseball Era' ballot. We'll know that result during the Winter Meetings next month while having to wait here until late January. 

