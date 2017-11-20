BBWAA Hall of Fame: Chipper Jones, Jim Thome headline the newcomers on ballot
Chipper Jones and Jim Thome join holdovers Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero
One of the hallmarks of the baseball offseason would be the annual arguing over the Hall of Fame balloting. This season's version can now begin in earnest, because the BBWAA has released its Hall of Fame ballot.
BBWAA members who have served for 10 or more years and been selected to vote must hand in their ballots with a postmark no later than Dec. 31. They can vote for up to 10 players. Players receiving at least 75 percent of the vote will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next summer. The results will be revealed on MLB Network Jan. 24, 2018 on a show that begins at 6 p.m. ET.
Last year, Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were enshrined. Expect them to be joined by at least three more players this time around.
Newcomer Chipper Jones is a cinch to be elected in first try. Jim Thome and his 600-plus home runs have a shot at getting in as well. Holdovers Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero each received over 70 percent of the vote last year, so they also are likely to push over the 75 percent threshold this year.
Here's a look at the full ballot, including last year's vote percentage for those who aren't first-timers.
|Player
|Year on ballot
|Last vote %
Trevor Hoffman
3rd
74.0
Vladimir Guerrero
2nd
71.7
Edgar Martinez
9th
58.6
Roger Clemens
6th
54.1
Barry Bonds
6th
53.8
Mike Mussina
5th
51.8
Curt Schilling
6th
45.0
Manny Ramirez
2nd
23.8
Larry Walker
8th
21.9
Fred McGriff
9th
21.7
Jeff Kent
5th
16.7
Gary Sheffield
4th
13.3
Billy Wagner
3rd
10.2
Sammy Sosa
6th
8.6
Chipper Jones
1st
Jim Thome
1st
1st
Omar Vizquel
1st
1st
Andruw Jones
1st
Johnny Damon
1st
Jamie Moyer
1st
Chris Carpenter
1st
Kerry Wood
1st
Carlos Zambrano
1st
1st
1st
1st
1st
1st
Brad Lidge
1st
Hideki Matsui
1st
1st
It's going to be interesting to see how much, if any, gain Edgar Martinez makes in his second-to-last effort to get in. Also, keep an eye on Bonds and Clemens. They are pretty much tied to each other for many reasons and made significant gains last year.
Among the first-timers, arguments about Rolen and Vizquel seem like they could get heated. I'll be interested to see if Johan gets any run as well.
In terms of getting in this time, though, Chipper, Hoffman and Vlad should make it while Thome probably has a shot.
The 2-4 man class here would join anyone from the 'Modern Baseball Era' ballot. We'll know that result during the Winter Meetings next month while having to wait here until late January.
-
Report: Cardinals make offer for Stanton
Another team rumored to be interested in Stanton has confirmed their interest
-
Report: Yankees interview Woodward
Chris Woodward has spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers
-
Was Werth's deal really that bad?
We heard about it being awful for years, but was it?
-
Mariners make third trade in four days
Then again, three trades in four days might be behind Jerry Dipoto's usual pace
-
Agent says Ohtani wants to hit and pitch
Ohtani is arguably the best hitter and pitcher in Japan
-
Rumors: Orioles interested in Cobb
The O's need rotation help, and Cobb is available for hire
Add a Comment