What we know for sure: The Toronto Blue Jays aren't allowed to play baseball in Canada this year. The Canadian government isn't allowing teams from the U.S. to cross the border and play games in their home country, so the Jays are searching for a 2020 home in America.

What we don't know: Where that home venue will be.

From the reporting around the situation, it appears that three favorites have emerged.

The first and most obvious candidate was always Buffalo. It's not far from Canada, it's where the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate plays and it's in near the East coast, where all the Jays' games will take place in 2020. The problem is that the facilities aren't up to major-league standards, including the lighting.

As of Monday morning, Jays executives have arrived in Buffalo to assess the situation and there's belief that upgrading the lights and some suites into extra clubhouse areas would take about a week, Scott Mitchell of TSN reports. That's good. The Jays open the season on the road anyway, so they have time.

Still, general manager Russ Atkins said the focus is on getting into a major-league facility, according to Dan Shulman.

A second possibility is splitting Camden Yards with the Orioles. Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet reports that there are "active discussions" regarding the Jays using Oriole Park at Camden Yards as their "home" for the season. There are 10 games between the teams to play, which leaves just 25 "home" games for the Blue Jays, surely some of which would find the Orioles on the road. Still, there would also be overlap where they'd possibly need to play Jays' games during the day and Orioles' games at night in the same ballpark, creating logistical headaches.

A third possibility is PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have released the following statement.

"In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season. This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best.



"If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams."

Now, the Pirates are in the Central region with the Blue Jays in the East, so there are no games between the two teams. The hunch is it would be a lot harder for the Pirates and Blue Jays to share a home than it would be for the Orioles and Blue Jays.

One can't imagine the Blue Jays are interested in having multiple homes, so right now it looks like the decision will come down between Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. They'll probably continue discussions with the Pirates, Orioles and Major League Baseball while working hard to get Buffalo ready just in case. For now, consider the situation fluid.