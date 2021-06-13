The Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday cruised past the host Boston Red Sox on Sunday by a score of 18-4 (box score).

In very much related matters, Sox starter Martín Pérez lasted just 1 1/3 innings, and reliever Ryan Weber allowed 11 runs. The other two Boston pitchers in this one were utility man Marwin González and infielder Christian Arroyo. On the other side of the things, the hard-hitting Blue Jays made road team history in this one:

Indeed, on Sunday seven different Jays hitters -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Teoscar Hernández, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Rowdy Tellez -- combined for eight homers, which, as noted, above is the single-game record for a road team in Fenway Park. Hernández went deep twice, and Guerrero Jr's was his MLB-leading 21st of the season. Guerrero is now batting .344/.450/.688, and you may consider the 22-year-old to be squarely in the AL MVP discussion.

Here's a look at the Sunday ritual abuse inflicted upon Boston pitchers:

Toronto now leads the majors in home runs with 99 and ranks second in OPS, and that's despite getting just 18 plate appearances from star center fielder George Springer. The Jays' marquee offseason addition has barely played because of oblique and quad injuries.