Bo Bichette, Blue Jays' second-best prospect, reportedly breaks hand on hit by pitch
Bichette entered the 2019 season as a top-10 overall prospect on some lists
Just as the Blue Jays are perhaps poised to call up top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- maybe as early as Friday of this week -- they reportedly got bad news on another prospect, infielder Bo Bichette:
Bichette sustained the injury upon being hit by a pitch on Monday night:
Bichette, 21, entered the season as the No. 8 overall prospect on Baseball America's list. This season at the Triple-A level, Bichette owned a slash line of .250/.310/.404 with one home run in 14 games. While that's well shy of his overall numbers to date, it's obviously a small sample. Bichette slashed .286/.343/.453 in 595 Double-A plate appearances in 2018.
No doubt, he's facing a lengthy absence -- one that will alter his timeline for being called up. In the interim, Jays fans can console themselves soon enough with the sight of Guerrero in Toronto.
