Bo Bichette, Blue Jays' second-best prospect, reportedly breaks hand on hit by pitch

Just as the Blue Jays are perhaps poised to call up top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- maybe as early as Friday of this week -- they reportedly got bad news on another prospect, infielder Bo Bichette:

Preliminary tests on #BlueJays’ Bo Bichette showed broken left hand, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. He will get a second opinion. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 23, 2019

Bichette sustained the injury upon being hit by a pitch on Monday night:

#BlueJays No. 2 prospect Bo Bichette reportedly has a broken left hand after being hit by a pitch in last night's @BuffaloBisons game. Bichette is #MLB's No. 10 overall prospect: https://t.co/GHKO6yYsIe pic.twitter.com/QepJm89uYm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 23, 2019

Bichette, 21, entered the season as the No. 8 overall prospect on Baseball America's list. This season at the Triple-A level, Bichette owned a slash line of .250/.310/.404 with one home run in 14 games. While that's well shy of his overall numbers to date, it's obviously a small sample. Bichette slashed .286/.343/.453 in 595 Double-A plate appearances in 2018.

No doubt, he's facing a lengthy absence -- one that will alter his timeline for being called up. In the interim, Jays fans can console themselves soon enough with the sight of Guerrero in Toronto.