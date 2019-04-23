Bo Bichette, Blue Jays' second-best prospect, reportedly breaks hand on hit by pitch

Bichette entered the 2019 season as a top-10 overall prospect on some lists

Just as the Blue Jays are perhaps poised to call up top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- maybe as early as Friday of this week -- they reportedly got bad news on another prospect, infielder Bo Bichette: 

Bichette sustained the injury upon being hit by a pitch on Monday night: 

Bichette, 21, entered the season as the No. 8 overall prospect on Baseball America's list. This season at the Triple-A level, Bichette owned a slash line of .250/.310/.404 with one home run in 14 games. While that's well shy of his overall numbers to date, it's obviously a small sample. Bichette slashed .286/.343/.453 in 595 Double-A plate appearances in 2018.

No doubt, he's facing a lengthy absence -- one that will alter his timeline for being called up. In the interim, Jays fans can console themselves soon enough with the sight of Guerrero in Toronto. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories