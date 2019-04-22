Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he's obviously ready for the majors, and the Blue Jays could call him up this week

For the time being, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still in the minors, but will the Toronto Blue Jays finally promote him in the coming days? A recent report from MLB.com's Gregor Chisolm says that the earliest Guerrero's call-up will come is during the upcoming five-game homestand that starts Tuesday against the Giants.

The 20-year-old Blue Jays minor-league third baseman is universally held as the game's best prospect. Guerrero missed almost all of spring training with a strained left oblique muscle but since returning, he's hitting .344/.432/.594 with two home runs in nine games between the High- and Triple-A levels. One of those home runs was a moonshot that left the ballpark at Pawtucket.

Last season in four different levels of minor-league ball, Guerrero batted .381/.437/.636 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games.

Of his pending promotion, Guerrero recently told The Athletic, "It's obvious I am ready."

That oblique injury was in some ways a tidy development for the Blue Jays. Despite Guerrero being obviously ready, they were poised to start him off in the minors this season in an effort to manipulate his service time and ensure another year of team control before he eventually hits free agency. The injury, though, ensured that Guerrero could be added to the active roster after it was too late for him to log a full year of major-league service time in 2019.

Our own R.J. Anderson took a closer look at Vlad Jr. in his most recent installment of MLB Prospect Watch, and a talent evaluator for a rival team said Vlad Jr. could be end up being an even better hitter than his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., because he already possesses better plate discipline. Vlad Sr. retired following the 2011 season with a .318 career batting average, 449 home runs, 1,496 RBI and 2,590 hits. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018, his second year on the ballot, with 92.9 percent of the votes.

Once he does arrive, Vlad Jr. will have a significant impact on the 11-12 Blue Jays as he's expected to replace Brandon Drury as the team's everyday third baseman. Drury thus far in 2019 has batted just .197/.247/.355.