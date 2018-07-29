Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

On Sunday in Cooperstown, six former player greats -- Chipper Jones, Alan Trammell, Trevor Hoffman, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Jack Morris -- were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It's one of the most hallowed days on the baseball calendar each year, so let's enjoy some highlights and takeaways from the 2018 festivities

Chipper Jones

Jones across parts of 19 seasons with the Braves racked up 2,726 hits; 468 home runs; 549 doubles; and 85.2 WAR, one NL MVP Award (1999); and eight All-Star appearances. He was elected to the Hall on the first ballot (97.2 percent of the vote) and becomes just the 17th primary third baseman to be enshrined.

Let's make it official:

A first look at the Chipper Jones Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/4pQJucsWcz — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

During his speech, Jones of course made time to recognize his former manager (and now co-Hall of Famer) Bobby Cox:

"Bobby, next to my parents, you had the biggest influence on my career of anybody."@RealCJ10 thanks longtime @Braves manager and Hall of Famer Bobby Cox. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/g7mmJPJJhO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018

Also, induction weekend is even bigger for the Jones family than you might think:

Chipper Jones says that their baby boy, who's due any minute, will be called Cooper in honor of Cooperstown — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 29, 2018

Suffice it to say, Chipper won't soon be forgetting the summer of '18.

Alan Trammell

Here's some essential sentiment from Trammell's time at the podium:

“Honestly, I didn’t think this day would ever come.”



Alan Trammell takes the stage at the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/Wyae9DSQVA — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

Ain't that the truth. Trammell was a plus-fielding shortstop who spent more than 18,000 defensive innings at the position. At the plate, he authored a 110 OPS+ during an era when we weren't accustomed to shortstops doing anything other than using their glove and occasionally their wheels on the bases. Trammell along the way racked up 2,365 hits; 652 extra-base knocks; 236 steals; and 70.7 WAR. As well, he won four Gold Gloves and made the All-Star team six times. Despite those sterling and indisputable credentials, Trammell was shut out in his 15 years on the BBWAA ballot. Thankfully, the Modern Baseball Era Committee corrected the obvious mistake by electing Trammell.

So consider this to be belated ...

A first look at the Alan Trammell Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/ghBfykutyp — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

... And very much deserved. Now maybe they'll get around to putting Lou Whitaker in one day.

Trevor Hoffman

Hoffman, thanks in large measure to one of the great changeups in baseball history, racked up a whopping 601 saves across his 18-year career (only Mariano Rivera has more saves) while converting 89 percent of his opportunities. He also pitched to a 140 ERA+ and logged more strikeouts (1,133) than innings (1,089.1). Seven times Hoffman made the All-Star Game, and four times he finished in the top six of the NL Cy Young balloting. Hoffman in his career compiled a WAR of just 28.1, but Hall voters have shown a preference for evaluating relievers by other means.

Plaque time:

A first look at the Trevor Hoffman Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/q8lKvRCFOO — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

Before Hoffman took the mic, Chipper gave him a shout-out:

Also, Giants manager Bruce Bochy skipped his team's Sunday game so he could be there for Hoffman's big day:

Bruce Bochy at Cooperstown. Took red eye flight from San Francisco thru Chicago to be here for Trevor Hoffman today. #SFGiants #Padres pic.twitter.com/75q0mWeP8D — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) July 29, 2018

Bochy managed Hoffman for his peak years with the Padres. This, of course, wasn't lost on the honoree:

"There's no statistic that can quantify what you mean to me."@THoffman51 thanks Bruce Bochy and asks his teammates in attendance to stand during his #HOFWKND speech. pic.twitter.com/cen9WIoX9c — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018

Vladimir Guerrero

One of the great bad-ball hitters ever, Guerrero in his career tallied 2,590 hits; 449 home runs; 447 doubles; 181 stolen bases; nine All-Star appearances; eight Silver Sluggers; a robust .318/.379/.553 batting line; and a WAR of 59.4. Guerrero made it in on the second ballot.

The plaque:

A first look at the Vladimir Guerrero Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/FldyYiYfUf — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

And with that Guerrero becomes the first player ever to go into the Hall while wearing an Angels hat (even though he spent more time with the Expos). As well, Guerrero becomes the first Dominican-born position player to go into the Hall of Fame. As you would expect, his homeland was very much on his mind as he spoke to the crowd in Cooperstown:

.@VladGuerrero27 thanks his hometown in the Dominican Republic as he is enshrined into the @baseballhall! #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/zlK8syZM2j — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018

Remember how it was a doubly big day for Chipper Jones and family? The Guerreros on Sunday also had more than "just" a Hall of Fame induction to celebrate:

Following the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Vlad Guerrero Jr. we will join the Buffalo Bisons (AAA). — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) July 28, 2018

Not a bad day, that.

Jim Thome

Thome was one of the great "take and rake" power hitters, well, ever. The beloved slugger spent 22 years in the bigs, and along the way he cracked 612 homers (!); drew the seventh-most walks of all-time (1,747); and reached base more than 4,000 times. Thome also topped 1,000 extra-base hits for his career and built a WAR of 72.9. He was elected to the Hall on the first ballot.

Here's Thome's plaque:

A first look at the Jim Thome Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/yvcUglfBck — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

You'll note the block C on Thome's Indians hat. They didn't wear that design in Thome's Cleveland days, but the controversial Chief Wahoo logo is of course being phased out. Thome previously said that he didn't want Wahoo on his Hall of Fame plaque.

Getting prominent treatment in Thome's heartfelt speech was his former Phillies manager and hitting coach and manager with the Indians, Charlie Manuel:

"You know I wouldn't be standing here today without you. Thank you for everything."



An emotional Jim Thome thanks Charlie Manuel in his Hall of Fame induction speech. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/XhCSCOpQ4I — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018

And the money quote from Thome's speech:

“If you try to conduct yourself with authenticity and honesty, the end result is one of the most natural highs a human being can have” Thome, what an amazing speech by an amazing person! — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) July 29, 2018

Yep, another pretty good left-handed slugger was watching.

Jack Morris

Morris didn't quite make the cut in his 15 years on the BBWAA ballot, but the committee that voted in Trammell also gave the nod to Morris. Over the course of his 18-year career, Morris won 254 games; struck out almost 2,500 batters; notched 175 complete games; pitched to a 3.90 ERA; and seven times finished in the top 10 of the Cy Young vote. In 1991, Morris also crafted one of the great pitching performances in World Series history when we worked 10 shutout innings against the Braves in Game 7.

A first look at the Jack Morris Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/DkeqYgNXvh — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

There's that mustache and the Old English "D" of Detroit. Should we listen to Morris recount a battle with Carl Yastrzemski? You bet we should:

Hall of Famer Jack Morris recalls a particularly tough at bat against the legendary Carl Yastrzemski. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/qC9mV8tTQO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2018

And now for the lasting image:

Congratulations to these six legends on reaching the pinnacle of the sport.